Sandip Roy: The act of renaming places is a powerful tool in politics
Sandip Roy 6 min read 01 Nov 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
India has considerable expertise in this. It could offer some renaming mentorship and guidance to the US in exchange for tariff concessions
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
True confession—I do not think I could identify Albania on the map. Or Armenia. Or Azerbaijan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story