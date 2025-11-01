Sandip Roy: The act of renaming places is a powerful tool in politics

Whether the new name catches on or not, the act of renaming is a powerful tool in a politician’s arsenal. In one act, a politician can put one historical figure in its place and pay tribute to another. When the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) in Delhi was renamed Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library in 2023, Congress leaders cried foul, accusing the ruling party of trying willy-nilly to erase Nehru and his legacy. The ruling party dismissed those claims saying the Congress was only hell-bent on protecting the legacy of one family, while they were being inclusive by dedicating the building to all prime ministers, not just one.