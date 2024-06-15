Uefa Euro 2024: 10 young stars to watch out for in Germany

Let’s go back to Euro 2008. A certain Luka Modric had just signed for Tottenham Hotspur before the tournament began. While the Spurs faithful waited to see more of their summer signing, it was at the Euros that Modric shined.

Modric scored Croatia’s first goal at Euro 2008, which was hosted by Austria and Switzerland. He inspired the team on a remarkable run till the quarter-finals, where they lost to Turkey. The 22-year-old was included in the team of the tournament, becoming only the second Croatian to do so after Davor Šuker. Modric went on to have a storied career—a Ballon D’or, multiple titles at Real Madrid and becoming Croatia’s most capped player. But Euro 2008 was his turning point.

On 14 June, Euro 2024 kicked off in Germany. The biggest tournament before the 2026 World Cup, the Euros could be the last dance for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric and France’s Olivier Giroud. But there are others ready to stake their claim as stars of the future.

Previous editions of the Euros have unearthed many gems. Euro 2024 also began on the same day as the summer transfer window for the Premier League, while most other European leagues will open their window on 1 July, bang in the middle of the Euros. Top clubs will use the tournament as an audition for potential transfer targets.

Lounge picks 10 young players who could light up this year’s European Championships in Germany.

View Full Image Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal runs with the ball during the international friendly football match between Spain and North Ireland at Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca on June 8, 2024. (AFP)

Lamine Yamal, 16, Spain

Lamine Yamal is the latest jewel from Barcelona’s La Masia. Left footed and capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder or winger, Yamal has been breaking records ever since he entered Barcelona’s squad in April 2023. He scored on his senior debut for Spain in September 2023, becoming their youngest player and goalscorer. Yamal showed his talent again on 9 June in Spain’s last friendly before the Euros, with a great assist for Fabian Ruiz’s goal in a 5-1 rout of Northern Ireland. Former Barcelona coach Xavi stopped short of comparing Yamal to Lionel Messi but said the 16-year-old “can mark an era in football".