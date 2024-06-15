Uefa Euro 2024: 10 young stars to watch out for in Germany

Benjamin Sesko, 21, Slovenia

The fact that Benjamin Sesko was on the radar of many top European clubs says a lot about his quality. RB Leipzig have tied him down to a new contract—and rightly so. Sesko is Slovenia’s youngest ever scorer and touted by many as the player who could break Zlatko Zahovič’s record of most goals scored for Slovenia. A towering presence at 6ft, 5 inches, Sesko has remarkable poise and finishing ability. Sesko wasn’t even born when Slovenia last made it to the Euros back in 2000. Now, he could be their most precious attacking resource.