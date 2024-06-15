Uefa Euro 2024: 10 young stars to watch out for in Germany

Let’s go back to Euro 2008. A certain Luka Modric had just signed for Tottenham Hotspur before the tournament began. While the Spurs faithful waited to see more of their summer signing, it was at the Euros that Modric shined.
Let’s go back to Euro 2008. A certain Luka Modric had just signed for Tottenham Hotspur before the tournament began. While the Spurs faithful waited to see more of their summer signing, it was at the Euros that Modric shined.
Modric scored Croatia’s first goal at Euro 2008, which was hosted by Austria and Switzerland. He inspired the team on a remarkable run till the quarter-finals, where they lost to Turkey. The 22-year-old was included in the team of the tournament, becoming only the second Croatian to do so after Davor Šuker. Modric went on to have a storied career—a Ballon D’or, multiple titles at Real Madrid and becoming Croatia’s most capped player. But Euro 2008 was his turning point.
Modric scored Croatia’s first goal at Euro 2008, which was hosted by Austria and Switzerland. He inspired the team on a remarkable run till the quarter-finals, where they lost to Turkey. The 22-year-old was included in the team of the tournament, becoming only the second Croatian to do so after Davor Šuker. Modric went on to have a storied career—a Ballon D’or, multiple titles at Real Madrid and becoming Croatia’s most capped player. But Euro 2008 was his turning point.
On 14 June, Euro 2024 kicked off in Germany. The biggest tournament before the 2026 World Cup, the Euros could be the last dance for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric and France’s Olivier Giroud. But there are others ready to stake their claim as stars of the future.
Previous editions of the Euros have unearthed many gems. Euro 2024 also began on the same day as the summer transfer window for the Premier League, while most other European leagues will open their window on 1 July, bang in the middle of the Euros. Top clubs will use the tournament as an audition for potential transfer targets.
Lounge picks 10 young players who could light up this year’s European Championships in Germany.
Lamine Yamal, 16, Spain
Lamine Yamal is the latest jewel from Barcelona’s La Masia. Left footed and capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder or winger, Yamal has been breaking records ever since he entered Barcelona’s squad in April 2023. He scored on his senior debut for Spain in September 2023, becoming their youngest player and goalscorer. Yamal showed his talent again on 9 June in Spain’s last friendly before the Euros, with a great assist for Fabian Ruiz’s goal in a 5-1 rout of Northern Ireland. Former Barcelona coach Xavi stopped short of comparing Yamal to Lionel Messi but said the 16-year-old “can mark an era in football".
Warren Zaïre-Emery, 18, France
PSG might have lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid but have a potential gem in Warren Zaïre-Emery, who already has more than 50 appearances for the club and a Ligue 1 winner’s medal. Zaïre-Emery made his debut for France in November 2023, scoring against Gibraltar, at just 17, in a 14-0 victory. For a tall midfielder, Zaïre-Emery possesses a decent burst of pace and is tenacious in tackles, capable of easily starting attacks from the midfield.
Florian Wirtz, 21, Germany
The German league keeps producing wonderful talents and Florian Wirtz is testament to that. Wirtz played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable 2023-24 season, which saw them win both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, scoring 18 goals across all competitions. Having missed the 2022 World Cup due to an injury, Wirtz will be raring to go on the international stage once again. A brilliant dribbler, Wirtz is equally good with either feet and not afraid to shoot from a distance.
Jeremie Frimpong, 23, the Netherlands
One of the most exciting right-backs in European football, Frimpong was equally important in Bayer Leverkusen’s domestic double-winning season. His tally of 9 league goals is an impressive return for a right back who hasn’t featured much for the Dutch national team. Frimpong’s energetic runs from defence could be a potent weapon for the Oranje.
Davide Fratessi, 24, Italy
Davide Fratessi has slowly made his way to the cream of Italian football. Last season he won the Scudetto with Inter Milan. Fratessi is capable of playing in both attacking and defensive midfield roles. He’s slowly developing a niche for late runs into the 18-yard box and scoring crucial goals —a trait he showcased earlier this week against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a cracking volley in Italy’s last friendly before the Euros.
Also read: The rise of football documentaries
Kobbie Mainoo, 19, England
One of the bright spots from a dismal league campaign for Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo plays like a veteran. Evading tackles, playing short, sharp passes, Mainoo can find spaces where others cannot. He is calm on the ball and also scores crucial goals, as seen in the FA Cup final. His performances have not gone unnoticed and Gareth Southgate has fast-tracked the teenager into the England setup. Jude Bellingham might bring the X-factor to England’s line-up, but it could be Mainoo at its fulcrum.
Benjamin Sesko, 21, Slovenia
The fact that Benjamin Sesko was on the radar of many top European clubs says a lot about his quality. RB Leipzig have tied him down to a new contract—and rightly so. Sesko is Slovenia’s youngest ever scorer and touted by many as the player who could break Zlatko Zahovič’s record of most goals scored for Slovenia. A towering presence at 6ft, 5 inches, Sesko has remarkable poise and finishing ability. Sesko wasn’t even born when Slovenia last made it to the Euros back in 2000. Now, he could be their most precious attacking resource.
Joao Neves, 19, Portugal
Move over Cristiano, there’s a new rising star in Portuguese football. A product of Benfica’s youth system, Neves is a dynamic midfielder known for his work rate and tackling. He can press, pass and dictate the flow of a game, which makes him versatile. Neves is a mainstay at Benfica. With the likes of Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes ahead of him in the national team, he’s one for the future.
Johan Bakayoko, 21, Belgium
Dribbling with speed and trickery, Johan Bakayoko is a defender’s nightmare. He was instrumental in PSV Eindhoven’s championship winning 2023-24 season, bamboozling defenders and bagging 12 league goals. According to OptaJoe, Bakayoko also averaged 2.6 chances created from open play per 90 in the Champions League last season—the most of any winger in the tournament.
Rasmus Hojlund, 21, Denmark
Speed, strength, finishing and excellent hold-up play—Rasmus Hojlund has everything a modern-day No.9 is asked of. Despite a tough start to life at Manchester United, Hojlund recently became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games and finished the season with an impressive tally of 16 goals across all competitions. The left-footed striker has been in electric form for the national team. He scored a hat-trick against Finland in March 2023 during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where he finished as Denmark’s top-scorer with 7 goals. In Germany, the Danes will look to Hojlund once again for the finishing touch.