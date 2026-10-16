Misreading the forest: Why planting trees cannot replace rich biological ecosystems

DEVALUED FORESTS

In 2002, a Supreme Court judgement in the Godavarman forest case, brought in an additional concept of net present value (NPV), based on an assessment of the ecosystem goods and services provided by forests. Following this, developers have to pay the NPV into a fund meant for compensatory afforestation every time a forest area has to be destroyed for a development project. In 2016, the government enacted the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act to manage the funds pouring in as more and more forests were destroyed around the country. Mandated to be revised every three years, the NPV, as last revised in January 2022, requires a payment of a maximum of about ₹15.96 lakh per hectare to destroy very dense forests such as tropical wet evergreen forests. The NPV for open ecosystems, such as grasslands or savannahs (often mislabelled wastelands or tropical dry thorn forests), remains as low as ₹6.7 lakh per hectare. In other words, a developer can destroy a hectare of some of the densest, most diverse tropical rainforests of India, such as in Arunachal Pradesh or the Western Ghats, home to forest dwellers and thousands of wildlife species from hornbills to elephants, by paying a sum less than the price of a mid-range SUV. Likewise, grasslands that are the home of endangered foxes and Lesser Floricans may be replaced by a tree plantation elsewhere that offers no habitat for these species.