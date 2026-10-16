Misreading the forest: Why planting trees cannot replace rich biological ecosystems

The sheer success of growing public consciousness to save the environment can sometimes strike body blows to the very subjects they were meant to save.
The sheer success of growing public consciousness to save the environment can sometimes strike body blows to the very subjects they were meant to save.
The examples are now so numerous as to be commonplace. An influencer’s call to plant trees may draw thousands of citizens to participate in a mass-planting programme. The plight of a mistreated temple elephant could charge a viral social media campaign to send the elephant to a zoo. A governmental or judicial diktat to save forests will send forest officers on a rampage against invasive plants. And the idea that forests can be restored after being destroyed in one place allows plantations to sprout in another.
The examples are now so numerous as to be commonplace. An influencer’s call to plant trees may draw thousands of citizens to participate in a mass-planting programme. The plight of a mistreated temple elephant could charge a viral social media campaign to send the elephant to a zoo. A governmental or judicial diktat to save forests will send forest officers on a rampage against invasive plants. And the idea that forests can be restored after being destroyed in one place allows plantations to sprout in another.
From the Central Ridge in New Delhi to the island of Great Nicobar, from the dense tropical rainforests of Arunachal Pradesh to the arid tracts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, many legitimate actions carry the sheen of environmental concern and responsibility. What goes unseen are the grasslands lost to tree planting, the solitary elephant confined to another form of captivity, the natural ecosystems irrevocably bulldozed away, and entire kaleidoscopes of diversity effaced by the artificial smears of monoculture.
That disasters often follow a failure of environmental consciousness is well understood. But the idea that environmental concern can cause harm when it overshoots scientific understanding, nuance and context is perhaps yet to permeate the mind of the public. One of the most pernicious examples of this in the Indian context is the idea of compensatory afforestation that currently powers great tides of destruction in the name of development. At its core, compensatory afforestation rides on the idea that forests can be destroyed in one place and restored by plantation in another.
The idea gained legal impetus with the enactment of the Forest Conservation Act (1980), which legislated that any diversion of existing forest land for non-forest uses required a “land for land” and “tree for tree” swap. A development project such as a dam or a mine, which required destruction of 50 hectares of forest, say, would have to compensate by providing an equal amount of non-forest land (or twice the area if the identified alternative land already has degraded forest) and pay a sum for afforestation and maintenance of the area for 10 years. In 10 years, trees could be grown elsewhere to compensate for those lost somewhere. In a stroke, this idea made different types of land and different species of trees entirely fungible.
As a result, the word “afforestation” is now often used interchangeably with “reforestation”. In the popular imagination, they are practically the same thing. From the perspective of the science of restoration ecology, however, they are poles apart.
Reforestation implies bringing forests back into lands that earlier had forests, but which were cleared or damaged—for instance, replanting trees in an area after timber felling or selective logging. Afforestation, strictly speaking, implies the creation of forests on lands that never had forest before. In practice this has meant areas with few trees or naturally devoid of trees—such as grasslands, thorn scrub, beaches, and hot or cold deserts—are now planted with trees that never belonged there. Biologists today call such habitats open natural ecosystems (ONEs). Compensatory afforestation plantations and state and national greening missions particularly target many such ecosystems for tree planting. As a result, wildlife species such as blackbuck, wolves, and Great Indian Bustards that thrive in ONEs have become further imperilled.
GREAT NICOBAR: IRREPLACEABLE LOSSES FORETOLD
After compensatory afforestation took hold across India, subsequent modifications of the rules enable a forest destroyed in one state to be recompensed by afforestation in a totally different state or part of India. Effacing local context and ecology causes numerous damaging absurdities, most famously in the recent case of the island of Great Nicobar. This island lies within the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in the Sunda region biodiversity hotspot. Here, a proposed transshipment port, township, greenfield airport, power plant, and luxury tourism boom is slated to destroy 13,000 hectares of mature tropical rainforest and cut around 4-10 million trees. These forests are among the most intact and biologically rich ecosystems in India, home to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, the Shompen. The absurdity of it arises from the plan to carry out the compensatory afforestation over 3,000 kilometres away in the arid plains and hillocks of Haryana.
Biologists have long recognised the distinct natural ecosystems in different parts of India classifying them into specific forest types or, more generally into ecoregions. Ecoregions are geographic zones that share environmental conditions such as climate, geology and soil as well as distinct communities of native plant and animal species.
India’s land area includes about 45 distinct terrestrial ecoregions that span everything from hot and cold deserts to terai grasslands and savannas to temperate and tropical forests. Great Nicobar falls within the Nicobar Islands Rainforests terrestrial ecoregion, a primarily wet tropical environment with dense evergreen forests. In contrast, almost all of Haryana falls within the Aravalli West Thorn Scrub Forests ecoregion, which, as the name suggests, is a more arid tract with thorn scrub vegetation and drier forests with deciduous trees.
What the compensatory afforestation of Great Nicobar project implies is a stark substitution. Forests that are the home of giant rainforest trees, tree ferns, and animals such as Nicobar Megapodes, Nicobar tree shrews, and Nicobar long-tailed macaques will ostensibly be compensated by planting trees, building a safari park, and greening drylands likely using convenient-to-grow and unsuitable tree species that may fail to bring back even the typical biodiversity of the Aravallis.
The science of ecology clearly indicates the Great Nicobar’s losses can never be compensated, even if all of Haryana were to be planted with trees. The practice of compensatory afforestation continues to imagine otherwise.
DEVALUED FORESTS
In 2002, a Supreme Court judgement in the Godavarman forest case, brought in an additional concept of net present value (NPV), based on an assessment of the ecosystem goods and services provided by forests. Following this, developers have to pay the NPV into a fund meant for compensatory afforestation every time a forest area has to be destroyed for a development project. In 2016, the government enacted the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act to manage the funds pouring in as more and more forests were destroyed around the country. Mandated to be revised every three years, the NPV, as last revised in January 2022, requires a payment of a maximum of about ₹15.96 lakh per hectare to destroy very dense forests such as tropical wet evergreen forests. The NPV for open ecosystems, such as grasslands or savannahs (often mislabelled wastelands or tropical dry thorn forests), remains as low as ₹6.7 lakh per hectare. In other words, a developer can destroy a hectare of some of the densest, most diverse tropical rainforests of India, such as in Arunachal Pradesh or the Western Ghats, home to forest dwellers and thousands of wildlife species from hornbills to elephants, by paying a sum less than the price of a mid-range SUV. Likewise, grasslands that are the home of endangered foxes and Lesser Floricans may be replaced by a tree plantation elsewhere that offers no habitat for these species.
Biodiversity and wildlife species that live in and help sustain natural ecosystems cannot be reduced to monetary values, even if estimates such as revenues from wildlife tourism are taken to represent a certain fraction. The sense of identity and belonging that Indigenous Peoples have with their land and ecosystems also can never be measured in economic terms. Putting a price on nature only leaves ecosystems underestimated and devalued.
SQUANDERED FUNDS
The fund accrued and disbursed by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change now runs into thousands of crores of rupees. The fund is then spent for afforestation programmes, greening programmes linked to the governments’ Green Credits schemes, urban parks, and related infrastructure.
Often established as single species monocultures, or plantations of less than five tree species, the diversity in CAMPA plantations is starkly lower than in India’s richly diverse natural forest ecosystems. The tree species planted often include alien and invasive species, such as subabul or Acacia wattles, that are convenient to grow and plant, but harmful to local ecosystems.
Awareness on this has been slow to percolate into practice, and afforestation guidelines do sometimes indicate that native species should be planted. However, the agencies contracted to do the planting may not know what species are indeed native, and even if they do, they fail to source the plants from local native plant nurseries. Native plant nurseries that stock a high diversity of trees, shrubs, grasses, and herbs are rare. Most nurseries mainly stock commercial or horticultural species and varieties. As a result, the plantations fall back to using easily available or exotic species.
Scientific studies reinforce concerns that compensatory afforestation is an ineffective or wasteful practice. A 2021 study from Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh found that plantations were undertaken in only 12% of the proposed area and these had abysmally low survival of saplings (up to 10%). The next year, another study from the same state found that such plantations were an ineffective solution to meet targets and represented a waste of public expenditure. Trenching, pitting, and removal of existing native vegetation carried out during afforestation cause additional damage to forests and grasslands.
Apparently unmindful of this, a recent meeting of the CAMPA governing body made outlays for more afforestation and greening programmes across India. However, it also earmarked funds for ancillary uses, such as a new nursery portal and platform, mangrove restoration, protection of sacred groves, and wildlife conservation focused on threatened species like the Gangetic dolphin, snow leopard, water buffalo, and great Indian rhinoceros.
Some of the ancillary plans may seem more laudable or better uses of CAMPA funds, but they nevertheless ignore and gloss over the main underlying concern. Compensatory afforestation is ultimately a flawed and outdated practice, both unscientific and ineffective. It is time for it to go.
A SCIENCE FOR THE TIMES
What is missing from the agenda of compensatory afforestation is the science of restoration ecology. The premise and challenge of reviving ecosystems back to their original state falls within the domain of ecological restoration. The Society for Ecological Restoration, the leading international scientific body in the field, defines ecological restoration as “the process of assisting the recovery of a native ecosystem that has been degraded, damaged, or destroyed.”
Ecological restoration aims to spur revival by first pinpointing what the native ecosystem state was before it was damaged or degraded. A crucial step in this process is the identification of reference ecosystems or benchmark sites—areas that contain representative and relatively undamaged remnants of that original ecosystem, whether grassland or forest, savanna or desert. For instance, if one were to restore the Central Ridge in the Aravalli hills of Delhi, one could take as a reference ecosystem the sacred forest of Mangarbani to the city’s south-west, which is clothed in typical Aravalli forest vegetation.
Native plants found in such benchmark sites are carefully selected for propagation and used in restoration efforts, paying attention to soil, slope and typical environmental conditions they grow in. Restoration ecologists and practitioners study what caused the degradation in the first place, what kind of barriers (such as continued pollution or weed invasions) prevent natural recovery, and then choose appropriate actions from among a set of possible interventions. Notably, native ecosystems may be areas with some forms of traditional human use—grazing of livestock, periodic fires, or extraction of minor forest produce—which does not degrade or damage the area like a mine or a monoculture plantation would. The revival of earlier, more harmonious human-nature relationships is also a part of ecological restoration.
The website of the Ecological Restoration Alliance India, an informal network of restoration ecologists and practitioners, documents numerous examples of ecological restoration in different ecoregions around the country. These include the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park near Jodhpur in Rajasthan reviving desert vegetation, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park at Gurugram bringing back native species of the Aravallis, the restoration of deciduous forests in Tiruvannamalai in south India, and the recovery of degraded tropical rainforests and montane grasslands in the Western Ghats.
Native plant nurseries established as part of these restoration efforts hold thousands of native species of trees, shrubs, lianas, herbs and grasses. The nurtured species are select native species belonging to each specific ecoregion, found in each corresponding reference ecosystem. Practitioners use a variety of interventions: passive ones that leave nature to recover where the potential for natural regeneration is high, to more actively intervening by dibbling degraded sites with native plant seeds, planting a high diversity of native trees in degraded and fragmented forests, or removing invasive trees and shrubs from grasslands and arid lands. Native ecosystems and their biodiversity are slowly bouncing back.
However, not everything that is destroyed can be restored. Recovery is partial. Damaged sites may be recovered to some extent, but it also shows that one cannot destroy an intact ecosystem in the belief that it can be fully replaced or recovered. The first rule of ecological restoration is thus: protect existing natural ecosystems.
RIPPED-UP RIDGE
The science and practice of ecological restoration shows how and to what extent one can revive damaged ecosystems. The case of New Delhi’s Central Ridge is illustrative of what happens when the science and best practices are overlooked. Here, efforts are underway to reverse damage caused primarily by earlier “greening” efforts that led to the deliberate introduction of the American mesquite or vilayati keekar (Neltuma juliflora, earlier known as Prosopis juliflora). This thorny shrub to small tree, one of the world’s most potent invasive species and alien to the Aravallis, has overrun the Ridge and choked the natural vegetation. Under court directions and governmental diktat, bulldozers are now at work trying to remove the mesquite in order to reintroduce native plants. Over 200 hectares have already been razed.
Unfortunately, along with the mesquite, the bulldozers are ripping away all remnant natural vegetation in the Central Ridge and destroying the soil and its unique biocrust. A fundamental principle of ecological restoration is to work with nature, rather than trying to beat it into shape. While removing invasive alien plants, it is vital to retain existing native trees and plants, soil biocrust and texture for better regeneration and recovery. Disregarding this fundamental scientific tenet will set back recovery by decades, besides ruining the soil, and leading to secondary invasions by other invasive plant species.
The ripping away of large tracts also marks a destruction of habitat for any sheltering wildlife. Jackals and their dens, nesting birds, reptiles and amphibians suddenly have their homes stripped away and no place to go or retreat to, which they would have had if a careful phase-wise removal followed immediately by proper restoration had been carried out instead.
Adding insult to injury in the Central Ridge are plans to create Miyawaki thickets and park-like vans, planting trees such as jamun, arjun or peepal, mixed with municipal garden aliens like bougainvillaea and Tecoma, none of which are naturally adapted to the Aravallis. Many of these water-demanding species will fare poorly or require artificial watering, unlike Aravalli natives adapted to the dry terrain such as the dhok or dhau, Terminalia pendula and salai, Boswellia serrata. The mismatch of species, excessive damage due to bulldozers, and bringing manicured parks instead of beautiful wild forests as seen at Mangarbani, are all poor choices for a restoration effort and signify a great loss for the city.
CITIZEN POWER
What is ironic is that India’s afforestation and improper restoration drives come at a time of unprecedented citizen interest and involvement with trees and tree planting. The idea that one of the best things anyone can do for the environment is to plant a tree has widely and deeply permeated the public consciousness.
The Van Mahotsav or tree-planting festival during the first week of July, initiated in 1950, was an early manifestation of this concern in independent India. It has morphed into numerous state missions and mass tree-planting drives around the country.
Some sustained programmes like those intended to revive tree cover alongside farmlands or in agroforests, avenue planting in cities and campus greening have their own merits. The results of record-chasing tree-planting efforts, such as the recent attempt to plant 1.5 million saplings in Bengaluru in a single day, are more debatable.
Were the right species selected and planted in the right places in the right season at the right densities or spacing? Will the planted saplings survive or die from neglect? Similar questions can be asked of most large-scale tree planting, Miyawaki plantations, and seed bombing programmes. Many such mass plantings have made news but none so far has made any real forests, although they have leveraged massive citizen participation. In contrast, citizen involvement in well-informed ecological restoration efforts has been rare—the revival of Aravalli Biodiversity Park by the NGO, iamgurgaon, is one example.
What is more heartening, especially in the urban context, are the numerous instances of citizens rising to safeguard existing trees. In Bengaluru, citizens recently raised their voice in protest against the felling of 1,128 trees for the Hebbal short tunnel project. In July, Dehradun citizens rose to defend over 4,000 trees, including mature sal trees, slated for felling to widen the Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh stretch at Saat Mod of NH7, forcing the government to suspend the felling. Campaigns such as Save the Chevalla banyans of Hyderabad, and Mumbaikars rising to protect mangroves from the coastal road project or Save Hanging Garden have sprouted in Indian cities. From tree protection, these campaigns have broadened into nature appreciation, climate awareness, and public interest litigation efforts.
People’s movements motivated by environmental concern and consciousness are crucial. When integrated with scientific understanding, context and nuance, an empowered and informed citizenry can have great impact. Whether it is to protect intact ecosystems or standing trees, or to help revive and restore degraded areas respectfully and responsibly, citizen power has the potential to succeed where years of afforestation have failed.
A RAINFOREST IN RECOVERY
Nearly 20 metres up in the canopy of trees, a pair of large birds in striking black-and-white plumage settled to roost. The branches shook as the Great Hornbills hopped to their perches, their great beaks and casques gleaming orange in the last rays of evening light. The evergreen trees themselves were modest and yet to attain the giant girth and lofty heights, as is their wont in the rainforests here in the Anamalai Hills of the Western Ghats. Below, from a carpet of fallen leaves, small seedlings of Indian Heynea and other trees sprung up from the moist humus. An Indian giant squirrel nearby raised a loud staccato alarm—perhaps he had spied a Black Eagle skimming the treetops looking for a last meal before dusk.
Twenty-five years ago, this patch of forest at Stanmore near the town of Valparai had neither hornbill nor squirrel nor rainforest trees reaching to the skies. At that time, over a dense understorey choked with weedy lantana, only a few scattered trees stood. A couple of native black dammar and ironwood stood as markers of the original landscape. A few planted eucalyptus and African tulip indicated a history of landscape change. The tropical wet evergreen rainforests that once covered this land had been transformed between the 1890s and the 1920s into about 200 sq. km. of tea and coffee plantations within which remnant rainforests remained as fragments. Over the hundred years that followed, the forests frayed further, facing degradation and neglect.
Beginning in 2001, as we wrapped up our doctoral research in the Western Ghats rainforests, Divya Mudappa and I established a field station and began a rainforest restoration programme through the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), Mysuru.
Continuing our research in the rainforests of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Valparai Plateau and involving the Tamil Nadu forest department, we drew attention to the conservation value of the rainforest fragments for biodiversity. NCF struck partnerships with plantation companies like Parry Agro Industries Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, and Tea Estates India Ltd to protect and restore the rainforest patches that remained—partnerships and efforts that continue to this day.
A native plant nursery established in 2001, presently located at Varattuparai, raises saplings of native tree and liana species. Seeds are carefully collected locally from along roads and forest trails, focusing only on native species found in the reference ecosystems or benchmark sites in ATR falling in the South Western Ghats Montane Rainforests ecoregion.
The nursery remains the epicentre of our restoration programme and more than 102,000 saplings of over 300 native species raised here have been planted to actively restore over 150 hectares of rainforest over 25 years. The restoration involves careful manual removal of invasive alien weeds, retention of all remnant native plants, and planting of select native species matching the reference ecosystem. Nearly 1,450 hectares of rainforest in 35 fragments are also under protection and passive restoration for natural regeneration and recovery.
Research and monitoring indicates that both passive and active restoration leads to rainforest recovery, although the latter approach yields better results in isolated fragments and highly degraded sites where the chances of natural regeneration are poorer. The density of trees and their match with benchmark sites and other parameters like canopy cover, carbon storage, and bird diversity have increased from 14% to over 80% in the restored rainforests, although they are yet to attain the same levels as in intact rainforests. Many trees grew large enough to begin flowering and fruiting after about 15 years and began to attract pollinating insects and birds and fruit-eating birds and mammals.
That evening at Stanmore, the Great Hornbills and giant squirrels were on the very trees we had planted over two decades ago, even as little seedlings sprouted below from the seeds produced by the trees or brought by the hornbills themselves.
T. R. Shankar Raman is an ecologist with the Nature Conservation Foundation and the author of The Trees of My Country and The Wild Heart of India.