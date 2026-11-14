Games people play: From teqball to racketlon, the rise of unusual sports in India

Much less frenetic is typti, a brand of pickleball created by Tennis Channel founder Steve Bellamy in the US, which has investors that include actor Chris Pine. Unlike pickleball, the kitchen—a 7-foot zone on each side of the net that’s a no-volley zone—is mostly irrelevant. If you hit it into the net, the ball is still live, but a player has to use hand, foot or any body part for a ball strike. The foam ball used for this is quieter, presumably making it more agreeable for people who live near tennis courts.