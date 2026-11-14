Games people play: From teqball to racketlon, the rise of unusual sports in India

Quimcy Dsouza, a former track and field athlete and footballer, was getting a degree in sports management and nursing a ligament injury when she saw a reel of Brazilian football star Ronaldinho playing a sport she had not seen before. Dsouza was intrigued. Over time, she watched more videos, learnt to play the sport, found other exponents through Google searches, and some months later, was winning medals in national events.
Quimcy Dsouza, a former track and field athlete and footballer, was getting a degree in sports management and nursing a ligament injury when she saw a reel of Brazilian football star Ronaldinho playing a sport she had not seen before. Dsouza was intrigued. Over time, she watched more videos, learnt to play the sport, found other exponents through Google searches, and some months later, was winning medals in national events.
Less than four years later, Dsouza was representing India at the Asian Games in Japan in September-October this year, and came close to winning bronze medals in women’s singles and in mixed doubles.
Less than four years later, Dsouza was representing India at the Asian Games in Japan in September-October this year, and came close to winning bronze medals in women’s singles and in mixed doubles.
TEQBALL AND RACKETLON
The 24-year-old plays teqball, which combines football with table tennis—to be seen to be believed—and found herself representing India on the global stage even before most people had heard of the sport.
Teqball is one of the new sporting disciplines—or variations to existing formats—that has found its way into contemporary discourse. Another one, kurash, was also in the Asian Games—though not for the first time. For the uninitiated, kurash may seem indistinguishable from judo but the key characteristic is to throw the opponent off while remaining standing.
In metro cities, it seems like almost every upper-class, often middle-aged, urban adult is playing pickleball or padel or mahjong, an ancient Chinese game represented in the movies by old men in smoke-filled parlours. The class-age stereotyping above is obviously an exaggeration, but mahjong—if it qualifies as a sport and very well could alongside bridge and carrom—has transitioned from Chinese parlours to swish Indian private-member clubs just as pickleball is cannibalising tennis courts.
If pickleball and padel are themselves variations of tennis and squash, respectively, there are further iterations available. For those looking to take it up a notch, racketlon involves playing all racket sports in the order of smallest racket to the biggest—table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis. Each set is played for 21 points and the winner is decided on cumulative points earned.
Racketlon has about 2,500 registered players in India, with the World Tour Finals, which brings the world’s best eight players together, held at Mumbai’s Willingdon Club in 2025. A Super World Tour event is coming up at the same venue end November, with about 200-odd entries.
The Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA) managed to hold a Racketlon Rite event in May in Mumbai, in which squash was replaced with pickleball—because that had more takers. The sport’s ideal for people who cannot excel in a single discipline and therefore ripe with potential for growth, says RISA president K.K. Cheema.
Much less frenetic is typti, a brand of pickleball created by Tennis Channel founder Steve Bellamy in the US, which has investors that include actor Chris Pine. Unlike pickleball, the kitchen—a 7-foot zone on each side of the net that’s a no-volley zone—is mostly irrelevant. If you hit it into the net, the ball is still live, but a player has to use hand, foot or any body part for a ball strike. The foam ball used for this is quieter, presumably making it more agreeable for people who live near tennis courts.
Then there’s squash57, also known as racketball (or racquetball), that came to be designed to make squash, a punishing sport that requires chasing a tiny ball relentlessly around a closed court, easier. The squash57 rules and equipment specifications are designed to create a less physically demanding sport that is easier to learn, “provides socially aerobic exercise, and encourages longer strategic rallies,” according to the World Squash website. The rules, the site adds, encourage fair play while ensuring maximum safety in a fun and friendly environment.
The bottom-line, for the booming sport innovation industry, is to make sporting activities fun, easy, age-agnostic and social. Very social.
IT’S EVERYWHERE
At one of north Goa’s new sports centres, which has a padel and a couple of pickleball courts, all surfaces are occupied on an early weekday evening. Two pairs of people, mostly men and a few women, occupy each court, competing intensely. Some others sit by the adjoining sofas, still others at an attached café to cool off or to recuperate before getting back on court. This is a modern-day sports facility, multi-dimensional, versatile and, yes, social.
This is also one of about half-a-dozen such facilities in a 5km radius.
In between games, Sanil Shirsat, who works with Ellerton & Co. Public Relations and plays both pickleball and padel, comes out to the open area for a chat. He says young people no longer need to go to bars and parties to socialize. “This (pickleball) is a much better, healthier way to do so, without having to drink or eat,” says Shirsat, who is in his 30s.
Socializing is one of the key drivers for inventions. Padel, for example, is usually played with a partner, which means organizing three other people for a game. Neighbourhood WhatsApp groups come into play for cobbling up matches. In some cases, with pickleball for example, the biggest challenge is finding a hitting partner who is as good, if not better, than you. Aggregator apps like Hudle help find venues.
“People say this does not require fitness,” says Vaibhav Wavade on his way to Kochi for the 10th National Pickleball Championship in October. “But it does require stamina. It’s a community game and is played from ages 10-70.” Wavade, a 52-year-old entrepreneur whose company V3SM Vega makes sports accessories, is also a strong proponent of typti, which he has taken to recently.
Many of these newer disciplines are simplified versions of older, better-known sports, designed possibly for ageing bones and legs that require knee braces. Former tennis and squash players have transitioned to pickleball and padel—so they can keep competing but in a more relaxed manner.
A film on Apple TV, Dink, tells the story of an ageing tennis pro who reluctantly, disparagingly, switches to pickleball, mirroring some true life sentiments.
“From the time we started (two years ago), we realised this is evolving from courts to social and fitness integrations, from venues to destinations to hangouts,” says Ishita Mohatta, co-founder of Padel360, which runs two facilities in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Aurangabad. “Today, it’s evolved to children starting with this (one of the Ps) as their first sport, to men who have never played any sport before.”
Entry level is easier because the rules are simpler. “The court is small, a quarter of a tennis court. Anyone can pick up the sport—I will not deny that,” says Isha Lakhani, once ranked in the top 300 of women’s tennis internationally. “If I have to teach a kid tennis vs pickle, I would have no second thoughts in choosing pickle or padel.”
Athleticism is not mandatory. Players can claim they are playing a sport, even if some traditional sportspeople don’t agree. Dismissing pickleball, Cameron Norrie, a former top 10 tennis player, told Tennis TV a few years ago: “For me, it doesn’t require any kind of skill.”
THE MARKET IS GROWING
The padel market in India is worth $25-30 million ( ₹250-300 crore), and estimated to grow 10 times in the next 10 years, according to Nikhil Sachdev, co-founder of PadelPark, which offers access, community and facilities for the sport. Today’s 500-600 courts could be about 3,000 in that time frame, he adds.
“It’s got high potential for growth and is a lucrative business to be in,” adds Mohatta. “Padel is the new golf. Corporates want to use it as networking. From recreation to sport—the demand is high. Now, people are doing padel retreats in Spain, Bali, UAE… Coaching has become a thing.”
Even if some seek an easier sporting experience, like pickleball over tennis, others are still looking for tougher challenges. Vikramaditya Chaufla, who is in his late 30s, competes internationally in racketlon because it demands a lot and he likes that push. An average game lasts an hour and a half, he says, and could go up to two-and-a-half hours. Chaufla used to compete mainly in badminton previously.
“Pickle grew because everyone could play it,” adds Dsouza. “Teqball is not the same. You need to be athletic, agile and young to be able to pick up. It’s a mix of TT, football, volleyball and tennis. You need to be able to juggle the ball and control it because the table is curved.”
“It’s fun, leisure, too,” she adds, as an afterthought.
The current trending sports have one other thing in common—besides that they are trending—which is the cost. Hiring a pickle/padel court could range from ₹400-5,000 an hour.
A basic practice teqball table costs ₹1.5 lakh—a match table goes up to ₹3 lakh—and the ball is roughly ₹4,000-5,000, according to Dsouza.
“The perception is not wrong,” says Sachdev, about pickle/padel being elitist sports. Their company started operations in south Mumbai and Bandra, he adds for context, and sponsorships came from brands such as HSBC, Mercedes, and private wealth companies.
“But our objective is to make it a mass sport,” he says. “The power of sport is when it’s played by everyone. As we scale, our cost of operations will come down, so sport becomes cheaper,” adds Sachdev.
“Right now, it’s for the privileged class. But benefits can go to the faceless and powerless in the future,” says Sunil Valavalkar, who founded the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in 2007.
Valavalkar remembers struggling for space to showcase this sport in Mumbai till 2012 when the Sports Authority of India (SAI) allowed him to demonstrate at their facility in Kandivli. On SAI’s basketball court, he laboured to erect a net of the requisite height before parking two scooters on either side of the court and tying a string across. The following year, the Andheri Sports Complex gave him their badminton courts for pickleball games, where he would bring the net all the way down and then raise it.
He remembers a sport called racquetball, whose popularity peaked in the 1980s and then declined. “I fear that will happen with pickleball. Today, the privileged class is playing, but they may find some other sport. If it loses its current popularity, becomes like racquetball, a big slice of our population will lose out.”
The post-pandemic world has learnt to negotiate activity with sport, increasing the intensity of the former while slowing down the latter. It has also brought a new dimension to the world of competitions.
“I used to enjoy being at the top in tennis a lot more,” says Lakhani. “I then wanted to be No.1. I am now doing it out of happiness. I am not proving anything to anyone or getting validated.”
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.