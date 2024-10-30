Why the 2024 US presidential election is a Diwali gift to Indian Americans

For example, Donald Trump told African American journalists that for a long time he had no idea Harris was half-Black because he claimed she only played up her Indian roots. It was an odd statement because many desis have long accused Harris of exactly the reverse, that politically she identified with the Black community and was only Indian-American at Indian-American fundraisers or Diwali functions. Trump saw that African Americans were a far more powerful voting bloc than Indian-Americans and thought if he could paint Harris as an opportunistic Black politician, it could help him in the long run.