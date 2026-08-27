US Open 2026: Why the season's final Grand Slam is the most unpredictable test of nerve and noise

If the switch from clay to grass during the summer is the starkest change in tennis conditions, the transformation then from Wimbledon’s manicured courts and genteel surroundings around the stadium to the US Open madhouse can be truly jarring.
Wimbledon hums with tradition, while the US Open drips with irreverence. All-white tennis outfits give way to in-trend colours and silhouettes. Strawberries and cream are replaced with the famous New York hot dogs. While Wimbledon’s show courts are famous for their pin-drop silence and strict adherence to tennis etiquette, US Open crowds are known to bring boom boxes to the stands.
The final Grand Slam of the season strips tennis of all its elite, private-club pretensions and turns it into a prize fight. The US Open venue, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, is quite literally situated in the middle of a public park—the Flushing-Meadows-Corona Park. In recent years, one of the most persistent complaints from the players was the ever-present smell of marijuana, which was legalised for recreational use in the city in 2021.
“Court 17 definitely smells like Snoop Dogg’s living room,” current French Open champion Alexander Zverev was quoted saying in 2023. “...The whole court smells like weed.”
“There’s a lot of noise this year,” France’s Adrian Mannarino complained last year. “I find it’s a bit of a circus on the court: people move between games, sometimes between points. We let everything happen a little too much. It’s still tennis, not football.”
Welcome to the chaos of the US Open. The latest edition of the hard-court major is set to begin on 30 August.
Changing the Guard
The mayhem, however, is not restricted to the stands. Over the last few years, it has proved to be the most unpredictable Grand Slam event. Since Roger Federer’s streak of five straight championships from 2004-08, not a single men’s player has been able to defend the title. In the women’s field, no one managed to defend the title from 2014-24, before Aryna Sabalenka snapped that run by winning her second straight US Open last year.
It comes at the back end of the tiring tennis season, and the third major in as many months. After spending the summer in Europe, players haul their battered and bruised bodies across the Atlantic for one final shot at glory in the Grand Slam season. The heat and humidity on the eastern coast makes it worse.