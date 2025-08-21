Two weeks ago, the US Open announced the “largest purse in tennis history," for the 2025 edition. The final Grand Slam of the season, which gets underway in New York on 24 August, will have a total prize pot of $90 million, with the men’s and women’s singles champions set to pocket a cool $5 million each. It is a dazzling sum, dazzling enough to maintain the illusion of equal pay in tennis.

While the four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) do offer equal prize money, they constitute only eight weeks on a 11-month-long calendar. Outside of the majors, women’s players continue to earn significantly less.

The disparity is apparent even at two of the biggest US Open tune-up events. The ongoing Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open, which ran from 27 July-8 August, are both designated 1000 level events—a tournament tier one rung below the four majors. Despite that, the prize money on offer for the men’s event was over $9 million and that for the women’s event was just over $5 million. Ben Shelton, who won the men’s singles title at the Canadian Open, got $1,124,380 while the women’s singles champion, Victoria Mboko, earned $752,275.

The gender pay gap widens down the ladder—the first-round loser in the men’s event got $23,760 as opposed to $12,770 at the women’s event. With all the men’s tournaments reduced to best-of-three sets outside the majors, the previous argument of “more money because they play five sets" does not hold water anymore. They play the same best-of-three format, the same number of rounds in the same number of days at the same level of tournament. Yet women earn less.

“From the TV point of view, from the ticket selling, from every point of view, it’s unfair," World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was quoted saying by The Guardian in August 2024. “Of course, guys are always going to be physically stronger than women but it doesn’t mean we’re not working as hard as they do. Women deserve to be paid an equal amount of money that men do."

One of the problems plaguing tennis is that it is governed by seven different entities. While the overarching global body is the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the four Grand Slams have their own separate committees. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) manages the men’s tour; the women’s tour is handled by Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). All these outfits have certain autonomy over the rules and regulations, be it over on-court coaching, tie-break rules etc. They are also in charge of striking broadcast and sponsorship deals for their tournaments and generating revenue streams.

Historically, women’s sports have been pushed to the sidelines. The US Open had pioneered change when it became the first tennis tournament to offer equal prize money in 1973, but it took over 30 years for all the majors to fall into line—the French Open was the last to adopt equal pay in 2007. Ever since tennis opened doors to professionals, in 1968, women have been playing catch up.

Roger Federer had sparked a wave of support during the pandemic in 2020, when he suggested it was time for the men’s and women’s tours to merge. This would mean not just a fairer distribution of wealth but also a better overall product. While that remains a pipe dream, the WTA attempted to take away some scheduling ambiguity by adopting the same tournament levels and structure as the ATP.

In June 2023, the WTA laid out a planned “pathway to equal prize money" on the 50th anniversary of its formation. By 2027, they want to achieve parity across all rounds of singles at the joint WTA-ATP 1000 and 500 events. Meanwhile, the standalone WTA 1000 and 500 events, which happen in the same week as ATP equivalents but in different cities, are hoping for equal prize money by 2033.

“Women’s professional sports don’t receive the same level of compensation for those rights as men’s professional sports do, which is why you see lower prize money paid or contracts (given) across all women’s sports versus those of men," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon had told AP while unveiling the plan. “That’s just an economic reality."

So far, of the big, combined ATP and WTA events, the Miami Open and Madrid Open are the only ones offering the same prize money. Two summers ago, the Italian Open had promised that they would bridge the gender pay gap by 2025. When the clay-court tournament was held in May this year, the men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz walked away with €985,030, while Jasmine Paolini, who became the first Italian woman to win the home tournament in 40 years, was awarded €877,390.

“The prize money level is decided by ATP and WTA, as a tournament we follow the ATP/WTA rules," Marcel Hunze, the tournament director of the Libema Open, which is a combined ATP and WTA 250 event, tells Lounge. “At several events the prize money is already equal and the WTA has developed a strategy to realise this for more tournaments in the future. This process will take some time since the difference in WTA revenues realised through its commercial assets, is not equal to that of the ATP at this moment. We are communicating the tournament as a combined event to our sponsors and fans."

While pay parity remains a sore point, even at majors, which purport equality, women’s players are often made to play second fiddle. The prime example is the French Open firestorm over shutting out women from the night session.

Since 2021, the Parisian major has carved out a night session match at Court Philippe-Chatrier as a separate ticketed event. In the five intervening years, only four women’s matches have made the grade. In 2024 and 2025, 22 men’s and not a single women’s match was scheduled in the prime-time slot. French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton defended it, saying, “Sometimes for the night session, we need to put better match, we think could be better for the spectators."

“We are an event that is supposed to be equal. Slams, it’s supposed to be equal. Why not give us some more chances to be?" World No.4 Jessica Pegula told reporters after her third-round match at the 2025 French Open. “But again, it feels like just hitting my head against the wall because I feel like we have been talking about this for two, three, four (years), probably forever, to be honest, because it’s never been equal."

Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur, who has been a vocal advocate for equal prize money too, said, “It’s a bit ironic. They don’t show women’s sport, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, ‘yeah, but mostly they watch men’."

Billie Jean King, one of the founding members of the WTA, picked up the baton for pay parity when in 1970 the Italian Open paid her, the women’s champion, a mere $600, as opposed to $3,000 to men’s champion Ilie Nastase. Tennis has come a long way since and led the movement for equal prize money in sport. But 55 years later, the battle for equality is still on.

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.