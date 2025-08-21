US Open and other Grand Slams boast of equal pay for men and women. But the larger tennis world remains unequal
The US Open has announced a massive prize pot of $90 million, with both the men's and women's singles champions set to win $5 million each. But while large sums and equal pay in the Grand Slams is the norm, the wider world of tennis remains underpaid and unequal. Can this change?
Two weeks ago, the US Open announced the “largest purse in tennis history," for the 2025 edition. The final Grand Slam of the season, which gets underway in New York on 24 August, will have a total prize pot of $90 million, with the men’s and women’s singles champions set to pocket a cool $5 million each. It is a dazzling sum, dazzling enough to maintain the illusion of equal pay in tennis.
While the four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) do offer equal prize money, they constitute only eight weeks on a 11-month-long calendar. Outside of the majors, women’s players continue to earn significantly less.
The disparity is apparent even at two of the biggest US Open tune-up events. The ongoing Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open, which ran from 27 July-8 August, are both designated 1000 level events—a tournament tier one rung below the four majors. Despite that, the prize money on offer for the men’s event was over $9 million and that for the women’s event was just over $5 million. Ben Shelton, who won the men’s singles title at the Canadian Open, got $1,124,380 while the women’s singles champion, Victoria Mboko, earned $752,275.