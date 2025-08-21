“The prize money level is decided by ATP and WTA, as a tournament we follow the ATP/WTA rules," Marcel Hunze, the tournament director of the Libema Open, which is a combined ATP and WTA 250 event, tells Lounge. “At several events the prize money is already equal and the WTA has developed a strategy to realise this for more tournaments in the future. This process will take some time since the difference in WTA revenues realised through its commercial assets, is not equal to that of the ATP at this moment. We are communicating the tournament as a combined event to our sponsors and fans."