Climbing into Peek-a-boo, crawling out of Spooky Gulch: A Utah canyoning tale
SummaryIn the slot canyons of Utah are canyoning challenges that can drive an unwary traveller to the edge of fear and over into joy. An intrepid tale from the Grand Staircase-Escalante
I am standing in front of a canyon, the entrance to which is approximately 15ft high on a slick rock wall. It has been 12 years since I have done any sort of climbing, and I stand for a moment scratching my head, trying to decide whether to carry on or turn back.
I had started driving a Nissan Rogue from Los Angeles three days ago to take it on a wander across California, but the lure of the topological features on a paper map, the fatigue-free comfort of the car and the voice in my head that kept whispering “just a little further" soon had me driving across California and Nevada into the centre of south Utah. And that’s how I found myself in an area called the Badlands, staring at the mouth of a canyon.