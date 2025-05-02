Climbing into Peek-a-boo, crawling out of Spooky Gulch: A Utah canyoning tale

Just when I think that the situation can’t get any more challenging, I wriggle to a tall and thin boulder that has fallen into the narrow path and blocked most of the passage. The only way is through a gap that rises from the floor to my mid-thigh. Once again, I find myself lying prone, but this time on my side as I try to squirm through the gap feet first, terrified by the thought of what lies ahead and the irrational fear of the boulder coming crashing down on me. These thoughts threaten to push me to the brink of reason and into the abyss of hysteria. I take a deep breath and wriggle through with my hands over my head, writhing along the floor.