The princess and the beheaded sisters: The forgotten Indian women gurus of Tantric Buddhism
A thousand years ago, generations of Indian Buddhist women fought patriarchy and the caste system, worked miracles and inspired profound religious change. This is their story
When Kali Puja rolls around in Bengal, people come in droves to the pandals to gape at the clay figurines of goddess Kali’s frighteningly monstrous, charnel ground retinue. One figure that holds immense awed fascination is Chinnamasta, the severed-headed goddess, one of the 10 mahavidyas of Hindu Shakta tantra.
This fascination is unsurprising, because Chinnamasta stands naked on a corpse or a couple having sex, brandishing a sword in one hand, and her own severed head in the other, while two lines of spurting blood from her neck splatter into the mouths of her two attendants, women as naked as the goddess, Vairochani and Varnani. The third, central stream of blood lands in the mouth of her severed head.