Veraval and Alang: The Gujarat towns where ships are scrapped
Separated by about 250km of the Gujarat coast are Veraval and Alang, where ships are built painstakingly by hand, and ageing ones stripped for scrap
The town of Veraval, not far from the holy city of Somnath, is where many boats are born. Boat-making workshops employ thousands of people here. The day I visited, the harbour presented a chaotic and colourful image of naked boats with fluttering flags. Once painted and ready, they’d go out to the sea to catch fish, and during the ferocious monsoon, be brought to shelter, to rest, be repaired, and repainted. When I went to Veraval, the harbour was cluttered with dozens of boats with colourful flags and buntings. Jetties stretched into the sea and the sails of the large boats flapped gaily in the August breeze, the constant clatter providing a musical murmur.