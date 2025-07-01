Coping with grief that isn't our own
Vicarious grief is what we experience when we hear of losses others have gone through and empathise deeply
In the last two weeks, both friends and clients have talked about the Ahmedabad plane crash of 12 June. They tell me how the crash evoked grief; they can’t stop crying and it has evoked anxiety and fear about the fragility of life. Some clients say they are struggling with sleep, and others have had panic attacks as they saw images on social media about the lives lost.