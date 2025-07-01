Coping with grief that isn't our own

In the last two weeks, both friends and clients have talked about the Ahmedabad plane crash of 12 June. They tell me how the crash evoked grief; they can’t stop crying and it has evoked anxiety and fear about the fragility of life. Some clients say they are struggling with sleep, and others have had panic attacks as they saw images on social media about the lives lost.

What many of us are experiencing is vicarious grief. Our sense of empathy, compassion and capacity to feel for others is what makes us human. As a result, vicarious grief is something we experience when we witness or hear of losses that others have gone through. Watching images of the crash or reading personal stories of those who died is a reminder of all the what-ifs, and how life came to a pause so abruptly. We are left with sharp, lingering pain although we never knew those who lost their lives.

Vicarious grief and collective grief both require witnessing—we want our grief to be seen and understood by others the way we feel it—and an awareness that they need to be processed. It is not something we can wish away or hope that with passing time, we will forget about it.

In moments when we find ourselves impacted by such loss, we need to pause and acknowledge what it has activated for us. What an incident evokes in each of us is very personal.

In the light of loss, narratives of control we hold onto and the illusion that time is unlimited come crashing down. We are reminded that the sense of control we have over life is a faulty belief.

For some people, this realisation can lead to feelings of despair, hopelessness, helplessness and a sense that nothing really matters.

On the other hand, the same realisation can lead some people to be more mindful, think about their values, and challenge the ways they are living to build a life that feels more in sync with who they are.

Also Read | Navigating grief after a personal loss

Vicarious grief can transform the way we make decisions and how we choose to spend our time and our lives. Or as Irvin Yalom, psychotherapist and author of The Gift of Therapy, put it: “Though the physicality of death destroys us, the idea of death may save us."

That’s why when people have experienced grief, either directly or vicariously, they often explain that in those moments even as they became aware of their own mortality and that of their loved ones, they could suddenly see clearly, and it felt like the fog had lifted. They know how they want to live.

Often these realisations lead to a pattern of change and decision-making. My suggestion is to not jump into hasty decision-making and to meditate on the changes people want to make before they do so.

What vicarious grief also brings to the fore is the beliefs we hold about life. Clients, friends and readers often write to me asking, “How come the good people suffer? Why did little children have to die?"

These questions can evoke dissonance in us and we begin to wonder if there’s any truth to these feelings and challenge the very ideas that sometimes seem to keep us grounded.

If these questions come to you, you must know that many people are silently struggling with it too. Share it with loved ones and if grief seems to be consuming you, consult a mental health professional.

We need to remember that the grief we fail to acknowledge or make sense of will find a way to impact us. So choose to dip in to community support, activities that soothe you (being in nature, write about it) and most importantly choose to acknowledge the pain that has been evoked in you.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based clinical psychologist. She is the author of the book Anxiety: Overcome It And Live Without Fear and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.

Also Read | Why strong social connections matter more than ever