Coping with grief that isn't our own

What many of us are experiencing is vicarious grief. Our sense of empathy, compassion and capacity to feel for others is what makes us human. As a result, vicarious grief is something we experience when we witness or hear of losses that others have gone through. Watching images of the crash or reading personal stories of those who died is a reminder of all the what-ifs, and how life came to a pause so abruptly. We are left with sharp, lingering pain although we never knew those who lost their lives.