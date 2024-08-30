Vinesh Phogat: A girl called Courage
SummaryVinesh Phogat's exploits are now a part of Indian sporting history. From Delhi streets to the Olympics ring, Lounge brings you an intimate portrait of a fighter for justice, a wrestling colossus and a national icon
In Paris Vinesh Phogat emerged for her first bout markedly different from the last time she was in the public eye. For months barely anyone had seen her. She had been in a training cave, shunning all media, ignoring the legal matters swirling around her life lately. It was a miracle she was even at the Olympics.
Bruised by her fight for the right of women athletes to go unmolested, she was battered and broken quite literally too. Her left knee had been operated so recently it defied sense that she was already fighting on the world’s biggest stage. The other knee had undergone surgery earlier. An elbow had been operated, twice. A concussion seven years ago was so severe its effect never left her. And, through the force of events spanning 18 tumultuous months, she was competing in a weight class lower than she preferred.