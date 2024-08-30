Vinesh Phogat: A girl called Courage

This was not a calculation that excited Vinesh. Her energies were concentrated on this particular contest of physical chess, as wrestling is sometimes described. Over 6 minutes where time seemed to stand still, and sometimes the competitors, she stared down her colossal adversary. Agile in defence, uninterested in attack, she twice conceded a passivity point, not even attempting to score after the second warning. As the bout went deep, the commentator apprehended the rising tension. “Yui Susaki will know exactly what to do and when to do it." Susaki expected Vinesh to blink. She didn’t blink before the might of the Indian state and its most powerful men, and she was going to blink now? It was 9 seconds to the whistle when she hustled Susaki to the edge of the mat and into a takedown, drawing level on points—and ahead on the technicality that this was the higher-scoring move. “This is the biggest shock of all shocks at the Olympic wrestling!" the commentator yelled as Vinesh leapt into the air, fell back spread-eagled on the mat, screaming and crying in release. “In all wrestling!"