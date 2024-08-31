A note on the issue: What Indian women don’t do

On our cover this week is Vinesh Phogat, a portrait of courage reported by novelist-journalist Rahul Bhattacharya, who has spent time with her both in Delhi during the wrestlers’ protests last year and more recently, in her hometown of Balali in Haryana. He tells us of her sense of humility and light-hearted camaraderie even in the midst of gruelling protests against harassment in sport, the riotous welcome she received in Balali after the Olympics, her astounding feats in Paris and still more astonishing audaciousness in the face of intimidation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Vinesh Phogat: A girl called Courage It was a bad, brazen thing for any Indian woman to do—be out in a public space, drawing attention to themselves, asking to be treated with fairness. Women are supposed to be very demure, very mindful, not go out and demand justice. Not be like Vinesh Phogat. Not be like the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Yet they did, and while justice is still not in sight, there has been some progress for the WCC with the Hema Committee report detailing exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. And for Vinesh, there is the outpouring of support from a country that barely paid attention when she, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers demanded safety.

Whether one is an Olympian, a film technician, an office employee or a blue-collar worker, it takes courageous willingness to confront and keep fighting despite every effort from authorities of varying importance to discredit and silence those who ask for what's due to them. Yet, as Nisha Susan writes in her column this week, about the work that the women of the WCC have done since 2017 to get people to talk about sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, there is much to be said for the solidarity that arises from complaint and confrontation. As Rahul reports, Vinesh seems to be seeing it—and maybe it will inform the next steps she takes.

The other stories in the issue this week strike a slightly different note, ranging from the art that inspires chefs’ plates to a profile of Narayan Poojari of Mumbai’s iconic Shiv Sagar, who discusses what lies at the heart of success in the restaurant business to how to spend the weekend.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com