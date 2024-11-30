Viswanathan Anand is creating an academy of grandmasters
SummaryAnand nurtures promising players by fitting into their existing schedule and adding a layer of expertise
One of the things that has surprised Viswanathan Anand about young chess players now is they order everything, including food, online. As a touring chess pro for about four decades, he looked forward to going out at meal times during competitions, which provided a relief from the intensity of being bent over a chess board for hours.
“But it’s a different generation (now)," he says, smiling over a video call from Chennai. “I would have a carefully drawn a map of the interesting places I could eat at. Now, they get food deliveries even from the neighbouring town."
The emblematic symbol of chess in India, now 54 years old, has in recent times segued into multiple roles as his playing days continue to become fewer. One of them is as the deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE); the other is as a mentor to the next gen of Indian players.