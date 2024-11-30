Viswanathan Anand is creating an academy of grandmasters

He does not see himself playing much more than he does currently. “I think the problem is, for many months in a year, I forget about playing chess and then I try to catch up," says Anand, who has been the face of Indian chess since the time he became a grandmaster in 1988 at age 19. “I’d like it to be a bit more streamlined, you know, good intentions and all that. But I cannot see my workload going up a lot. I will not play much more than this. That’s for sure."