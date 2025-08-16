From K2 to Kangchenjunga: How Vittorio Sella's pioneering work changed mountain photography forever
Sujoy Das 7 min read 16 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
The pioneering Himalaya and Karakoram expeditions of the Italian photographer Vittorio Sella in 1899 and 1909 changed mountain photography. For the first time, his legendary photos are being exhibited in India
For many years, I had looked at books, magazines, websites and blogs, searching for photographs taken by Italian Vittorio Sella. Over the course of time, these photographs became like familiar friends—and often, on seeing a mountain image on Google, I knew it was a Sella. But nothing prepared me for the enormity of the moment when I visited the exhibition, titled Vittorio Sella: Photographer in the Himalaya, which opened at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on 8 August.
