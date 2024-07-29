The Naipauls of Nepaul Street: The freedom of a chosen home
SummarySavi Naipaul Akal’s memoir is a sweeping portrait of what it meant to be an Indian in the Caribbean in the 20th century
On 28 August 1833, the British Empire abolished slavery with the passing of the Slavery Abolition Act. However, this had a severe impact on the plantation colonies that the British had acquired over the late 18th and early 19th centuries—Trinidad (from Spain in 1797), Mauritius (from France in 1810), and British Guyana (from Holland in 1814). “Facing the shortage of labourers in the plantations at the end of slavery, the planters started putting acute pressures on the British government, to help out their fortunes which was in a state of disarray," writes historian Sunanda Sen in a 2016 article titled Indentured Labour from India in the Age of Empire. “Britain started organising large-scale emigration of Indian indentured labourers to those colonies."
Starting in 1834, the movement of labourers from India (and China) to different British colonies continued, with minor pauses, till 1920. During the 82-year tenure of the system, more than half a million Indian indentured labourers arrived in the Caribbean. “They left an indelible mark on the Caribbean landscape,not just by fulfilling their ascribed economic roles as the proverbial ‘saviours’ of the sugar industry but also in terms of their social, cultural and emotional presence," writes historian Sherry-Ann Singh in the article titled Indian Indentured Laborers in the Caribbean. While several of their descendants have even served as heads of government or state—such as Christine Kangaloo, the incumbent president of Trinidad and Tobago—in the Caribbean, few can perhaps match the cultural impact of the Naipaul family of Port of Spain.
Writer V.S. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2001; his younger brother Shiva Naipaul was also a well-known writer and journalist. Their father, Seepersad Naipaul, born in a poor rural family and with little access to a formal education, became a successful journalist. Seepersad also married into the influential Capildeo family, which has produced prominent politicians such as Simbhoonath Capildeo and Rudranath Capildeo, and writers, such as Neil Bissoondath and Vahni Capildeo. Several of them make appearances in Seepersad’s daughter Savi Naipaul Akal’s recently published memoirs, The Naipauls of Nepaul Street.
The memoirs begin with Seepersad’s birth on 14 April 1906. Naipaul Akal writes that Seepersad’s father, Nyepal, “had come from India with his devoted mother, an indentured servant." “Why did she and so many others leave India in this way?" asks the author. “Perhaps she had committed some indiscretion, or was running away from a bad marriage." In Trinidad, the family put down its roots slowly. While Seepersad’s elder brother Prasad went to work in the fields, he had the benefit of an education. “Through him, it would have a lasting effect on generations to come," writes Naipaul Akal.