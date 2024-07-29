The Naipauls of Nepaul Street: The freedom of a chosen home

On 28 August 1833, the British Empire abolished slavery with the passing of the Slavery Abolition Act. However, this had a severe impact on the plantation colonies that the British had acquired over the late 18th and early 19th centuries—Trinidad (from Spain in 1797), Mauritius (from France in 1810), and British Guyana (from Holland in 1814). “Facing the shortage of labourers in the plantations at the end of slavery, the planters started putting acute pressures on the British government, to help out their fortunes which was in a state of disarray," writes historian Sunanda Sen in a 2016 article titled Indentured Labour from India in the Age of Empire . “Britain started organising large-scale emigration of Indian indentured labourers to those colonies."

Starting in 1834, the movement of labourers from India (and China) to different British colonies continued, with minor pauses, till 1920. During the 82-year tenure of the system, more than half a million Indian indentured labourers arrived in the Caribbean. “They left an indelible mark on the Caribbean landscape,not just by fulfilling their ascribed economic roles as the proverbial ‘saviours’ of the sugar industry but also in terms of their social, cultural and emotional presence," writes historian Sherry-Ann Singh in the article titled Indian Indentured Laborers in the Caribbean. While several of their descendants have even served as heads of government or state—such as Christine Kangaloo, the incumbent president of Trinidad and Tobago—in the Caribbean, few can perhaps match the cultural impact of the Naipaul family of Port of Spain.

Writer V.S. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2001; his younger brother Shiva Naipaul was also a well-known writer and journalist. Their father, Seepersad Naipaul, born in a poor rural family and with little access to a formal education, became a successful journalist. Seepersad also married into the influential Capildeo family, which has produced prominent politicians such as Simbhoonath Capildeo and Rudranath Capildeo, and writers, such as Neil Bissoondath and Vahni Capildeo. Several of them make appearances in Seepersad’s daughter Savi Naipaul Akal’s recently published memoirs, The Naipauls of Nepaul Street.

The memoirs begin with Seepersad’s birth on 14 April 1906. Naipaul Akal writes that Seepersad’s father, Nyepal, “had come from India with his devoted mother, an indentured servant." “Why did she and so many others leave India in this way?" asks the author. “Perhaps she had committed some indiscretion, or was running away from a bad marriage." In Trinidad, the family put down its roots slowly. While Seepersad’s elder brother Prasad went to work in the fields, he had the benefit of an education. “Through him, it would have a lasting effect on generations to come," writes Naipaul Akal.

The early chapters of the book are full of anecdotes about Seepersad’s life, including how he even chose his name. “Pa… eventually called himself Naipaul," writes Naipaul Akal. “He was the only one in his family who carried that name." In the early 1940s, as he started writing for the Trinidad Guardian, he performed this act of nomenclature, creating an identity for himself. His first driving licence, issued on 22 August 1928, gave his name as Bholah Supersad (which was how it was spelt on his birth certificate). “However, on its renewal on 24 January 1944, his name is Seepersad Naipaul," she writes. It was a name destined to become famous.

In another anecdote, Naipaul Akal recollects how her father played a part in ensuring that they stayed in Trinidad. Indentured labourers were entitled to a passage home after the end of their indenture period, usually five years. When Seepersad was about five or six years old, they joined a group of labourers who were going back to India. The group went as far as Nelson Island to board a ship to India. At the time of boarding, however, Seepersad hid in the latrine. His mother and a few aunts refused to leave without him. Thus, the Naipaul family was left back in the Caribbean. “This episode… is, to me, of great importance," writes Naipaul Akal.

View Full Image The Naipauls of Nepaul Street: By Savi Naipaul Akal, Speaking Tiger, 207 pages, ₹ 499.

As the original source of this story is Seepersad himself, it is difficult to independently ascertain its accuracy. But the story is laden with metaphorical significance. Even if Seepersad indulged in mythologising it later, the episode represents a choice. In choosing to stay back—and refusing to return to the homeland of his ancestors—Seepersad, as a colonial subject and a member of a diasporic community, rebels against the seemingly absolute powers of the Empire. The winds and waves of colonial trade might have uprooted his ancestors and brought them to this distant island, but the decision to stay back here allows Seepersad to regain some form of autonomy, to select a home, different from the ones allocated to him through forces beyond his control.

The idea of a home or homelessness haunts post-colonial literature. Literature scholar Rosemary Marangoly George, in her 1999 book The Politics of Home: Post-colonial Relocations in the Twentieth Century, argues that in 20th-century English fiction, the idea of home, “along with gender/sexuality, race, and class, acts as an ideological determinant of the subject". For George, home is not merely the architectural structure, or even the patriarchal hierarchy and protection. It is also an idea, a desire, especially in the context of colonial dislocation of the subjects of fiction.

One of the novels that George analyses is Seepersad’s son V. S. Naipaul’s A House for Mr Biswas (1961), often considered to be his best work. Inspired by Seepersad’s life and career, including his unhappy associations with the Capildeos, the novel has been read by generations of literary scholars as a nuanced study of alienation—both in a personal and a political sense. While the novel’s protagonist Mohun Biswas’s yearning for a house of his own, away from the overbearing Tulsis (based on the Capildeos), is a personal quest for independence, it can also be read as the desire for self-determination in a post-colonial subject, who finds himself in a diasporic, multiracial colony.

Unlike Mr Biswas, who manages to buy a house only towards the end of his life, Seepersad is more successful in acquiring a home. Naipaul Akal recollects: “My father was forty years old, Ma was thirty-three, Kamla sixteen, Vidya (V S Naipaul) fourteen, Sati twelve, Mira ten, I eight and Shiva (Shiva Naipaul) almost two. …So on 31st December 1946 we landed at 26 Nepaul Street. …The war was over. Roosevelt was dead, Atlee became the British Prime Minister, Hitler had committed suicide… Gandhi was either in jail or fasting. Seeparsad Naipaul and his family were in their own home."

The juxtaposition of global events like World War II or internationally renowned figures such as Franklin Roosevelt, Clement Attlee, Hitler, and M.K. Gandhi with Seepersad and his family, sets up a counterpoint between the home and the world. But it also tells us that it is not only essential to have a home, but also to be at home in the world. And what we think of as home might also grow alien.

“(W)as Trinidad for Trinidadians like us?" asks Naipaul Akal. “Many people, including some in our immediate family continued to emigrate or to flee from Trinidad and Tobago." The reason for their flight was anti-Indian sentiments among many Trinidadians of African descent. Political scientist Justin Gest writes in the 2022 book Majority Minority: “Afro-Trinidadian Creoles ruled the country for the first thirty years of sovereignty, but over time Indo-Trinidadians prospered economically, grew in number, and challenged Afro-Trinidadians’ claims of authenticity before ultimately forming an Indocentric political party and winning power. Now comprising nearly equal shares of the national population, both groups view many public matters through the narrow lens of ethnic supremacy."

In the decades following Trinidad and Tobago’s independence from British colonial rule in 1962, many politicians of African origin found it convenient to villainise the Indian community. Some of it was even encouraged by Eric Williams, who served as prime minister from 1962-81. “After his first major electoral setback in 1958… Dr Williams infamously called Indians ‘a hostile and recalcitrant minority’," writes Naipaul Akal.

She had a close view of national politics because her uncles, Simbhoonath Capildeo and Rudranath Capildeo, were active politicians, with the latter even serving as the leader of the opposition from 1960-67. She recalls hostile debates she took part in school and how Shiva Naipaul also faced discrimination from the supporters of Williams. Many of them “considered Indians, especially the Hindus who were in the majority in the countryside, hopelessly backward and typically illiterate."

Yet despite all the hostility, Naipaul Akal and her husband, Melvin Mervin Marvin Akal, stayed back. Their decision, she writes, was inspired by practical considerations, such as employment and standard of living. But there were emotional reasons too. “We would also live where we were not strangers in a strange land," writes Naipaul Akal. Like her father, she and her husband opted for the familiar comforts of a chosen home. It is a remarkable symbol of hope and freedom.

Uttaran Das Gupta is a New Delhi-based writer and journalist. He teaches journalism at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat.