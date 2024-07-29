The Naipauls of Nepaul Street: The freedom of a chosen home

As the original source of this story is Seepersad himself, it is difficult to independently ascertain its accuracy. But the story is laden with metaphorical significance. Even if Seepersad indulged in mythologising it later, the episode represents a choice. In choosing to stay back—and refusing to return to the homeland of his ancestors—Seepersad, as a colonial subject and a member of a diasporic community, rebels against the seemingly absolute powers of the Empire. The winds and waves of colonial trade might have uprooted his ancestors and brought them to this distant island, but the decision to stay back here allows Seepersad to regain some form of autonomy, to select a home, different from the ones allocated to him through forces beyond his control.