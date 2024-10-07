Lounge
The need for agility in a volatile corporate world
Geetika Sachdev 6 min read 07 Oct 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryIn today’s unpredictable business landscape, success depends on cultivating agility, innovation, and collaboration
The acronym VUCA, short for volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, has become a catchphrase to describe the challenges of today’s corporate world. Its origin, however, is linked to the period after Cold War in the 1990s, when geopolitical tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union peaked. In the current context, it is all about developing a framework to ensure business continuity in order to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work.
