The need for agility in a volatile corporate world

The acronym VUCA, short for volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, has become a catchphrase to describe the challenges of today’s corporate world. Its origin, however, is linked to the period after Cold War in the 1990s, when geopolitical tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union peaked. In the current context, it is all about developing a framework to ensure business continuity in order to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work.

Until covid-19 struck, the Great Recession (2007-09) was considered one of the prime examples of VUCA. However, the incidence of covid-19 caused a severe blow to organisations almost overnight. In a 2020 research paper titled Covid-19’s Uncomfortable Revelations About Agile and Sustainable Organisations in a VUCA World, authors Christopher G.Worley and Claudy Jules highlight this. “Companies were forced to confront realities and manage unprecedented demands, including redeploying talent, establishing remote workforces, building needed capabilities, choosing among firing/furloughing/retaining employees, and planning for reopening amid uncertainty."

It was also a time when the definition of an ideal employee underwent a shift. At a time when economic tensions were predominant, organisations went on a drive to hire or retain individuals who demonstrated certain capabilities. Today, a right fit is someone who is continuously open to learning and staying nimble even in the most challenging situations. “The mindset of a ‘9 to 5, stable job’ needs to be changed. Complacency is the biggest enemy of an organisation, and thereby any employee," says Sudipta Sengupta, founder and CEO of Delhi-based health literacy platform, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP). “In a fast-changing business ecosystem, organisations will value employees who can learn new skills faster, are tech-savvy, and can think and move swiftly."

“Another important aspect of success is how quickly organisations or teams can collaborate. People who have high emotional intelligence to help others and build strong relationships will be valued," he adds.

Often ignored, another attribute that can help employees stay ahead of the curve is the ability to handle rejections and bounce back without losing enthusiasm. “Today’s employees need to be resilient and adaptable to fast-changing scenarios. Building strong mental capabilities to withstand high stress and pressure is a must to perform and manage expectations," points out Brajesh Bolia, associate professor (marketing and international business), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

Embracing technology and enhancing digital literacy is a mandate to survive and thrive in this VUCA world, says Anupam Kaura, chief human resources officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank. There are also other non-negotiable skills that the new-age workforce must build upon. “Take ownership of your work and career development. Those who show initiative always stay ahead. Balance your technical expertise with soft skills like communication and creativity," he adds. “Remember, aligning your values with organisational goals creates a sense of purpose. In India’s dynamic job market, cultural intelligence and the ability to work in global contexts is gaining increasing significance."

Leading by example

Like always, there is a trickle-down effect of good or bad leadership. Thus, it’s crucial that new-age managers and senior employees lead by example. “There are three attributes that define good leadership in the current scenario. Leaders who can adapt to the changing environment quickly, have an inclusive mindset, and a high emotional quotient," says Sengupta. “Change is no longer a gradual process. The environment and businesses are transforming overnight. Being agile is important but that doesn’t mean planning is an outdated skill."

Inclusivity is an important piece of the puzzle that can’t be neglected anymore. Gone are the days when leaders looked at their subordinates as someone they owned. “We have seen enough examples of how toxic work environments or bosses have led to the downfall of many companies. Making your team a part of the journey will go a long way in defining the success of your business in the VUCA world," adds Sengupta.

For Bolia, there’s no better leader than someone who is farsighted and can visualise the consequences of different actions and decisions. “Today’s leaders need to connect with Gen Z and Gen Alpha employees to understand new ways of working. They must be ready to listen and open to learning even from those who are much younger in experience."

While intelligence quotient (IQ) is essential for critical thinking, there’s no way a leader can achieve sustained growth without emotional intelligence. Being calm in pressure situations is a skill that managers must have to encourage and inspire their teams to do better. “Uncertain and ambiguous environments are breeding grounds of distrust. This can be tackled only when you have leaders with enhanced emotional intelligence," advises Bolia.

Empowered employees

The culture of an organisation is a key factor in attracting and retaining good talent. In the case of the new-age workforce, how supportive a company is matters more than compensation and other benefits. Agrees Kaura, who believes that empowering employees begins with fostering a culture of trust and autonomy. “There’s always an opportunity to consider flexibility in work schedules, which I have seen boosts productivity and a sense of feeling valued. It also promotes work-life balance," he reiterates. “Transparent and consistent communication and involving the team in decision-making also plays a key role. This open environment encourages innovation and calculated risk-taking, which we actively recognise and reward."

“Today’s employees are not just task-doers; they are thinkers who align their work with their passions and industry insights. Flexibility defines them—they’re open to part-time, full-time, or freelance roles and value performance-based rewards over rigid salary structures," says Amit Jaipuria, founder and chief experience officer at Postcard Travel Club, a community-first travel tech and media startup.

“To empower today’s workforce, companies must recognise and align with its aspirations, creating roles that challenge and inspire. Clear, results-oriented performance metrics should replace outdated oversight," advises Jaipuria. “Performance-based compensation models can motivate employees by directly linking effort and reward. Additionally, cultivating a supportive environment that values open dialogue, feedback, and continuous learning can significantly enhance employee empowerment."

Many companies today believe in moving away from rigid operational models in favour of more fluid approaches, says Sripad Nandiraj, co-founder and CEO of Wehouse, a tech-powered home construction aggregator. “By adopting flat structures over pyramidal hierarchies, there is a greater opportunity to foster participation and collaboration across all levels," he adds. “In this dynamic landscape, we value adaptability and a proactive mindset over the security of monotonous roles. By cultivating a flexible and inclusive work culture, we empower our team to innovate and excel."

Encouraging employees to take risks and share ideas can be also addressed through continuous learning opportunities. “In this VUCA world of today, keeping employees updated with new skills and knowledge helps them stay relevant and competitive. The business landscape demands they adapt their strategies in response to new information or changing circumstances. We offer them all the support possible to rise individually and at an organisational level," concludes Sanjay Nigam, founder of Delhi-based Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), which is designed to create a supportive ecosystem for the fashion and lifestyle community.

Geetika Sachdev is a Delhi-based journalist.