The need for agility in a volatile corporate world

It was also a time when the definition of an ideal employee underwent a shift. At a time when economic tensions were predominant, organisations went on a drive to hire or retain individuals who demonstrated certain capabilities. Today, a right fit is someone who is continuously open to learning and staying nimble even in the most challenging situations. “The mindset of a ‘9 to 5, stable job’ needs to be changed. Complacency is the biggest enemy of an organisation, and thereby any employee," says Sudipta Sengupta, founder and CEO of Delhi-based health literacy platform, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP). “In a fast-changing business ecosystem, organisations will value employees who can learn new skills faster, are tech-savvy, and can think and move swiftly."