Wellness retreats near India for every kind of reset

Sometimes the point of a retreat is to leave the familiar behind. You may want the structure of a wellness programme, but also the pleasure of a holiday; the comfort of being looked after in a landscape that is different from home. That’s where the short-haul wellness escape comes in. Across India, a number of retreats and resorts are offering distinctive versions of recovery—Ayurveda in Sri Lanka, Sowa Rigpa in Bhutan, island wellbeing in the Maldives, classic discipline in Thailand and clinical wellness in Montenegro. Each suits a different kind of wellness seeker. Here’s our pick of the interesting ones out there.