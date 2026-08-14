Wendy Doniger has the last laugh in her new memoir ‘For the Love of Stories’

There is this story that the scholar Wendy Doniger recounts in her new memoir, For the Love of Stories: Confessions of an Accidental Feminist. She and Sanskritist Robert P. Goldman had an old enmity: he “loathed me and made my life in that department hell,” she writes of her time at the University of California at Berkeley. Some four decades later, Doniger finds her retribution. Now she is well-ensconced at the University of Chicago in a triple-departmental appointment with the Divinity School, and the departments of South Asian Languages and Civilizations, and Social Thought. When she is invited to review Goldman’s single-volume translation of the Ramayana (the full, seven-volume set had been published some years earlier), she makes “a number of points and jokes at Bob’s expense”—which prompt Goldman to write what she calls a “furious, humorless, self-incriminating response.” The New York Review publishes both pieces, and titles the latter “Cousin Bob and Cousin Wendy,” because the two authors are in fact related by marriage, Doniger has outed this fact in her review, and the exchange is like a petty family feud turned amusingly public. Putting the whole affair into her memoir, Doniger claims the last laugh.