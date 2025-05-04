'White Lilies': Life and death on the mean roads of Delhi
SummaryVidya Krishnan's account of grief and on what it means to confront the finality of death in her new book
In one of my interminable internal monologues, I told myself that it was, statistically, a matter of time for someone I loved to die on these streets. Everyone has a story about the ugliness we encounter on the streets, behind wheels. I have covered such stories, and I have driven past such accidents. Everyone in Delhi knows someone who died in a road accident. Like people in Paris are likely to know a baker and people in London are likely to know stock market analysts.