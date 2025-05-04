'White Lilies': Life and death on the mean roads of Delhi

After Ali died, it was difficult for me to unsee how driving works in India, which has one of the most brutal and hierarchical ways of organising traffic known to human society. To outsiders, the traffic may seem chaotic, but that’s the reductive view of someone who has not stewed for a lifetime in Delhi’s traffic. Those of us who’ve known only this know how far from chaos it really is. We know that Delhi’s traffic is, in fact, governed rigidly by the pettiness of power and is an intricate dance of dominance with hierarchy etched into every engine’s roar and every brake’s squeak. That unmissable element of class warfare is entirely representative of our lives lived off the road; no rules apply to the powerful, and the powerless aspire to breaking rules so they can get a small taste of power.