Travel: On a white wine sipping trip in sunny Burgundy

Each room is named after a different family member, Julie explains. The modern Signature Olivier Leflaive suite done in turquoise green— his favourite colour—with discreet velvet and gold accents and dotted with memorabilia from his personal collection—a guitar, hats, vinyl records and photographs from his youth. “Room Nicole is named after Nicole Vallée, who married Claude Leflaive in 1717, the first woman in the family to bring vineyards as part of her dowry. You can feel the family’s presence in every room," she says. This is deliberately done to echo Burgundy’s long tradition of family-run and owned estates, where winemaking tradition is handed down from one generation to the next – Julie herself is a 19th generation Leflaive. “In Burgundy we are very clan-like, and we want it to continue this way. We are proud of Burgundy’s heritage of transition, savoir faire and passionate protection of its terroir.