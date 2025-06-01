Can’t recall a person’s name? You are not alone

Kartik Parija prides himself on his elephantine memory, yet lately, names have begun to slip away. “I’ve had moments when I reconnect with someone from the pre-internet days, vividly recall our shared history but momentarily blank on their name," says the 49-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru. He recalls awkwardly steering such conversations without naming the person, while his mind scrambles to retrieve that “fundamental piece of personal connection". This lapse has emerged only in the past three years, he says. “It feels profoundly strange, like the fuzzy confusion after pulling an all-nighter before an exam."

Don’t chalk it up to age. Screenwriter Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer has noticed this since his mid-20s. “Back in school and college, everyone was a peer, and you heard names so often that remembering them was easy. After I moved to Mumbai in 2018 and started approaching people online for networking, I realised I struggled with remembering names," says the 32-year-old from Roorkee. Nazeer has co-written dialogues for movies like Three of Us (2022) and Superboys of Malegaon (2024).

The common thread in their experience of forgetting names is the influx of digital communication. Both describe how the flood of information has fragmented attention so much that even after regular, sometimes deep, conversations with people, they find it hard to fully register or retain that primary detail about a person: their name.

As communication shifts from verbal to textual in the digital age, we interact with far more people at once. But the cues have changed: instead of calling a name out loud, we open chatboxes after seeing someone’s content in a feed, type a few letters before their name auto-fills in a messaging app, or scroll to their chat in the inbox and ping them directly. The act of saying or mentally repeating a name has diminished, perhaps explaining why names slip from memory mid-conversation.

Mumbai-based neurologist Siddharth Warrier explains how a name carries auditory, visual (tied to a person’s face), and emotional cues, each stored in different areas of the brain and woven together during recall. “The more sensory hooks you attach to a name, the stronger your ability to remember it," he says. Digital communication creates a kind of “sensory blindfolding," explains Warrier, often reducing people to flat, two-dimensional entities and depriving the brain of the multi-sensory input needed to anchor a name in long-term memory.

Digital communication has given rise to a kind of cognitive offloading, or a shift of information and mental effort to a source outside the brain. Just as we stopped memorising phone numbers once our phones began storing them, we now rely on devices to remember names. Lounge spoke to a dozen people across age groups and professions, and each admitted to scrolling through old chats or mutual groups to look someone up because they couldn’t recall their name. This reliance on digital memory is often shaky as names on social media and messaging platforms are frequently pseudonymised—so you tend to see people’s social media handles instead of their actual names, or the names are initialised, and display pictures are kept blank for privacy.

Pune-based communication coach Junie George Varghese, 44, found herself stuck when she couldn’t recall someone’s name and scrolled through a WhatsApp group’s member list for clues but ended up finding two similarly named contacts. “They had similar first names, and I didn’t remember their surnames either. With no profile pictures, there was no way I could confirm which of them was my person."

M.V. Radhakrishna, a 48-year-old cloud computing professional from Hyderabad, recalls a friend calling him for help identifying a former classmate who had responded to his post in their school WhatsApp group. “The profile only showed this person’s initials instead of the full name, and my friend could recognise our friend from the display picture but still not place their name," he says.

It is possible for you to struggle with recalling the names of people you have interacted with intensely in the past, says Warrier. “The neural pathway of our brain’s recall network gets rusted. But once you oil it, it kicks back into gear." However, the more stressed you are, the harder it is for the brain to retain and recall things, he says, because the stress makes the brain redirect its resources elsewhere.

Memory retrieval in the digital age has shifted from being person-focused to content-driven, says Shaheena Attarwala, a product design manager based in Bengaluru. “People reach out to me on LinkedIn, and I often forget their names or the companies they’re from. But I’ll remember the theme of our conversation and end up searching for keywords from the chat instead," says the 38-year-old. These are ongoing conversations where she has an incentive to remember the names: like someone who invited her to an offsite of peers. She has actively engaged in conversation with these people and yet struggles to recall their names.

It reflects a broader shift in how we engage now: the person has become a means to an end, while the content is the end. In a world where content dominates screen space, especially in short-video formats, names, often reduced to usernames or handles, are relegated to the margins, literally and metaphorically.

On Instagram Reels, even a user’s identity is minimised. Their handle, not even their real name, appears in small text tucked away in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It’s the “TikTokification of conversations", says Attarwala, where the story matters more than who’s telling it.

“I do glance at the names of people posting on my feed before I like or comment, but a few minutes later, I often can’t recall who it was," admits Daksh P. Jain, 21, a visual designer and software developer from Delhi. “Social media and digital relationships have made people think that other people are disposable, so to speak. It’s easier than ever to forget people because digital communication reduces a person to their contribution," he says.

Yet, digital communication, for all its flaws, can offer unexpected advantages when it comes to memory retention. “On WhatsApp, for instance, the person’s name is constantly visible at the top of the chat, which helps reinforce it passively," says neurologist Warrier. “In contrast, during an in-person conversation, even if the exchange is meaningful, a name might be mentioned only once, right at the start, and never again, which can make it harder to retain."

Mumbai-based behavioural scientist Anand Damani points out that name recall during first-time face-to-face meetings can be especially tricky. “Your brain is busy taking in so many cues—Do I like this person? Can I trust them?—that the name often doesn’t register," he explains.

Sometimes, the issue isn’t memory failure but selective attention, argues Nazeer with a personal insight: “I’ve often found myself asking someone their name, but instead of hearing their answer, I’m already thinking about the next question to ask them." It’s not out of rudeness, he clarifies. “It’s just that I’m processing so much information every day that the small-talk phase feels expendable. I’m always in a hurry to get to the part of the conversation that matters. So it’s not that my brain forgets. It’s that it consciously chooses to treat certain information, like names, as disposable."

Radhakrishna has created an open-source people tracker tool where he saves notes about a person directly on to a Google Sheet. “As a solutions architect, I have to read and research a lot. Rather than just bookmarking articles by experts, I use my blog to jot down short notes and connect people with something to remember them by," he adds.

Warrier says that any effort to actively remember things, whether it’s names, directions, or phone numbers, has neurological benefits. He recommends attaching value and context to names to better retain them. Merely repeating the name again and again during a conversation will make it stick further in your brain while also making the other person feel seen. Some people tend to add context like where they met someone while saving their contact digitally, notes Warrier. “Memory works like a network: the more you engage it, the stronger it becomes. And remembering names in particular helps reinforce our social memory, making it easier to maintain and navigate relationships," he adds.

Why do parents and grandparents often mix up the names of their children and grandchildren? “That happens because of adjacent memory retrieval," he says. “Like how you might struggle to remember an actor’s name, but you’ll remember the name of a movie he’s been in because those memories are stored in relation to each other."

Perhaps then it’s not always overstimulation or indifference that leads to a name slipping away from someone’s mind. It’s all very Shakespearean to say, “What’s in a name"? But, as Avneet Kaur, a 27-year-old counselling psychologist from Bengaluru, points out, it doesn’t feel that way when you are at the receiving end of this lapse in memory.

“When someone forgets ours, it can feel like a failure to recognise us as a person. Like we didn’t matter enough for them to remember," she says. “When someone does remember your name, it signals that you meant something to them. Our names often carry heritage, meaning, and emotional history. Losing that can flatten how we see each other."

In the endless scroll of faces and handles, where identities are often reduced to metadata, remembering someone’s name might just be the most human thing we can do.

