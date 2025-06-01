Can’t recall a person’s name? You are not alone

Digital communication has given rise to a kind of cognitive offloading, or a shift of information and mental effort to a source outside the brain. Just as we stopped memorising phone numbers once our phones began storing them, we now rely on devices to remember names. Lounge spoke to a dozen people across age groups and professions, and each admitted to scrolling through old chats or mutual groups to look someone up because they couldn’t recall their name. This reliance on digital memory is often shaky as names on social media and messaging platforms are frequently pseudonymised—so you tend to see people’s social media handles instead of their actual names, or the names are initialised, and display pictures are kept blank for privacy.