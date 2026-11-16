Why the best leaders measure their legacy by the successors they leave behind

Unilever’s Future Leaders Programme reflects the same philosophy on the global stage. Its objective is not simply to prepare managers for their next role but to prepare them for leadership over a lifetime. Through international exposure, cross-functional assignments and mentoring, it has cultivated leaders who have gone on to shape global business. Priya Nair’s rise to become the history-making CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever and Leena Nair’s journey from becoming Unilever’s youngest-ever and first woman Chief Human Resources Officer to Global CEO of Chanel demonstrate that exceptional leaders are rarely accidental. They emerge from organizations that deliberately invest in people long before they occupy corner offices.