Why the best leaders measure their legacy by the successors they leave behind

Leadership is often mistaken for the ability to identify talent. In reality, that is the easy part. The harder task is knowing what to do after talent announces itself. Every generation produces a handful of extraordinary young performers who seem to compress time. They arrive early, perform beyond their years and convince us that greatness is inevitable. Yet history offers a more nuanced verdict. Talent may be natural. Greatness is almost always cultivated.
Leadership is often mistaken for the ability to identify talent. In reality, that is the easy part. The harder task is knowing what to do after talent announces itself. Every generation produces a handful of extraordinary young performers who seem to compress time. They arrive early, perform beyond their years and convince us that greatness is inevitable. Yet history offers a more nuanced verdict. Talent may be natural. Greatness is almost always cultivated.
Sport continues to remind us of this timeless truth.
Sport continues to remind us of this timeless truth.
This summer, the football world was captivated by the brilliance of Lamine Yamal. On the biggest stage of the FIFA World Cup, he played with a confidence that belies his age, eventually leading Spain to a crowning glory. Every touch has reinforced the excitement that football may have discovered its next global superstar. Yet history cautions us against mistaking early brilliance for enduring greatness.Careers are remembered not for spectacular beginnings but for sustained excellence.
The same lesson is unfolding closer home.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise to become India’s youngest international cricketer has been nothing short of extraordinary. But international cricket, especially in England, has a way of exposing every weakness. After the euphoria surrounding his debut, he found himself confronting a sterner examination amidst meagre returns on his international debut. Every innings was scrutinised. Every dismissal analysed. The world is no longer asking whether he has talent. It is asking whether he can live up to the promise.
That may be the more important test.
Whether in sport or business, the real story is not talent, but the ecosystem that sustains it. Organizations often celebrate recruitment while neglecting development. They compete fiercely to hire exceptional people but invest far less in helping them navigate success. Recognition arrives faster than maturity. Promotions often outpace judgment. Expectations grow more rapidly than resilience. Identifying talent creates headlines, but growing talent creates institutions.
Beyond Recruitment
India’s finest companies have long understood this distinction. The Tata Administrative Services (TAS), established in 1956, was never conceived merely as a recruitment programme. It was designed as a leadership factory. Through carefully curated assignments across businesses, rigorous mentoring and early exposure to responsibility, TAS has produced generations of leaders whose influence extends well beyond the Tata Group. Economist Raghuram Rajan, former Planning Commission member Arun Maira and diplomat Navtej Sarna exemplify the breadth of leadership such an ecosystem can nurture. The programme’s success lies not in producing a few stars but in building a leadership pipeline that has endured for 70 years.
Unilever’s Future Leaders Programme reflects the same philosophy on the global stage. Its objective is not simply to prepare managers for their next role but to prepare them for leadership over a lifetime. Through international exposure, cross-functional assignments and mentoring, it has cultivated leaders who have gone on to shape global business. Priya Nair’s rise to become the history-making CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever and Leena Nair’s journey from becoming Unilever’s youngest-ever and first woman Chief Human Resources Officer to Global CEO of Chanel demonstrate that exceptional leaders are rarely accidental. They emerge from organizations that deliberately invest in people long before they occupy corner offices.
The lesson is consistent across industries.
Great organizations do not depend on heroic leaders. They manufacture leadership. Sport offers equally compelling examples. When Sourav Ganguly inherited the Indian cricket team, he inherited promise, not dominance. Around him stood a remarkable generation—Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan and a young M.S. Dhoni waiting in the wings. Their talent was evident. Their confidence was still under construction.
Ganguly gave them something more valuable than technical advice. He gave them belief. He backed young players through failure, defended them publicly and encouraged them to play without fear. He understood that leadership is not about producing one’s own performance but about multiplying the performance of others. The spine of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team was shaped years before the trophy was lifted.
From Talent to Legacy
Institutions succeed when leaders plant trees whose shade they may never sit under.
Yet many organizations remain trapped by the tyranny of quarterly results. High-performing young managers are rewarded, accelerated, but seldom coached in the less visible dimensions of leadership—humility, emotional resilience, ethical judgment and the ability to develop others. Ironically, these qualities determine whether success becomes sustainable.
Good managers improve performance. Great leaders enlarge people. The finest mentors
understand that their responsibility extends beyond capability. They cultivate perspective. They ensure that success does not become arrogance, ambition does not become entitlement and confidence does not become isolation.
This is especially important because early success often creates illusions. Young achievers may begin to believe that individual brilliance alone can carry organizations. Experience eventually teaches a different lesson. As responsibility expands, collaboration becomes more valuable than individual excellence.
Leadership transforms exceptional individuals into collective capability.
The best organizations recognise this. Leadership development is therefore not treated as an HR initiative but as a strategic imperative.
Stretch assignments, cross-functional exposure, mentoring relationships and honest feedback become mechanisms for shaping judgment rather than merely improving efficiency.
The organizations that consistently outperform their competitors understand that leadership pipelines cannot be built through training programmes alone. They emerge through carefully designed experiences, patient mentoring and cultures that reward learning as much as performance.
Ultimately, succession is not a process. It is a culture.
Every teacher secretly hopes students will surpass them. Every parent prepares children to become independent. Every enlightened CEO should aspire to build successors who no longer require supervision. The purpose of nurturing talent is not dependence. It is independence.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Lamine Yamal stand today where every great leader once stood—at the exhilarating beginning. Their gifts have already captured the world’s imagination.
Their greater challenge will be to remain grounded as expectations soar, to keep learning after becoming celebrated and, one day, to elevate not only their own performance but everyone around them. That is when talent becomes leadership. The true measure of greatness is not how brightly one shines alone, but how many others begin to shine because of one’s presence.
Debashis Chatterjee is an author and the director of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.
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