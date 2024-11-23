Our messy association with elephants
SummaryThe story of human interactions with elephants in India is that of a love-hate relationship. But do we really care to understand the inner lives of these sensitive giants
The fog was burning off the top of the trees as the sun rose in Corbett Tiger Reserve. In front of us lay one of the most exciting things in the world: a path winding through the forest in soft light. We were in elephant country, and we kept the pace of our vehicle slow and measured, a way to ensure we didn’t surprise any animals. As we edged forward, a series of sounds broke through the bushes. Little snorts—the expressive expelling of air through long noses. There were elephants ahead.
We cut the engine and waited. On the bush-lined road, the vegetation moved on the right. An elephant appeared. We gasped and became absolutely still; it always feels like the fabric of reality is shifting when a wild elephant becomes visible. We watched as another one came, and then another, rapidly, crossing the road in haste, the herd rushing to dissolve into the folds of the forest.