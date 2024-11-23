Our messy association with elephants

Also Read The big value of the tiny things that crawl

Soon, there was a little one in the stream of grey trunks flowing past. He was a fuzzy grey, and the greenness of his expression marked him as a new entrant in the world. Just behind him, a large elephant emerged. Instead of going forward like the others, she paused. She didn’t cross. She had a certain experience in her bearing—like she had done this many times before. It cast a resolute stillness. She looked at her herd and then at us. There was a pause in the jungle, a rift in time. Another elephant came, passing her. Still, the leader was unmoving, but finally she huffed, her ears flaring—a warning not to follow her family. That pause of hers was significant; it burnt itself into my brain. She had waited to hold the metaphoric door so her herd could cross safely. Till that crossing commenced, she would stay rooted to the spot. It demonstrated what we often attribute to be a wholly human quality—the aspect of care which goes beyond one’s own welfare.