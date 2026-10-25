How a new generation of naturalists is changing the face of Indian ecotourism

Safari highlights are often large mammals—tigers, lions, rhinos—and guests can be disappointed without sightings. This is why naturalists play an important role in making any outdoor excursion eye-opening, and helping visitors appreciate the wilderness beyond marquee wildlife.
While anyone curious about the natural world can be a naturalist, professional naturalists study, document, and connect people with their natural surroundings. Many wilderness lodges have resident naturalists; others work independently. Their role can include educating guides, locals, children and visitors through walks, workshops and presentations; and assisting forest officials and researchers with documentation and conservation.
Some of Manoj Sharma’s strongest childhood memories are of reading books about nature and animals, including a story by Jim Corbett. “There was a description of a machaan with a hunter waiting for a tiger. He was alerted of the tiger’s presence by the call of a bird,” recalls the chief naturalist at wildlife lodge Jim’s Jungle Retreat in Corbett. The idea that a bird could alert a predator’s presence sparked his interest in nature.
A self-taught naturalist, Sharma spent decades leading tours across India before becoming a lodge naturalist 13 years ago. “When wildlife lodges were first being set up in India in the 1960s and 1970s, the people starting these lodges were the naturalists themselves,” says Sharma. “They interacted with guests and hosted them personally, doing what a lodge naturalist now does.”
As hospitality chains got involved in lodges and wildlife tourism, the model changed and the demand for naturalists arose. Professional training opportunities started in the 1990s and 2000s through safari operators such as Conservation Corporation Africa (now &Beyond) and the Taj Group. Today, various institutes, NGOs, and lodges offer 21-day to six-month courses.
The profession is also becoming more diverse. “It is great to see more people taking on this role, especially women,” says independent naturalist Faiza Mookerjee, who leads wildlife and walking trips to lesser-known Indian landscapes. Employers and mentors have helped changed the mindset of guests who may expect men to lead them into the forest, she adds.