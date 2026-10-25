How a new generation of naturalists is changing the face of Indian ecotourism

Safari highlights are often large mammals—tigers, lions, rhinos—and guests can be disappointed without sightings. This is why naturalists play an important role in making any outdoor excursion eye-opening, and helping visitors appreciate the wilderness beyond marquee wildlife.
Safari highlights are often large mammals—tigers, lions, rhinos—and guests can be disappointed without sightings. This is why naturalists play an important role in making any outdoor excursion eye-opening, and helping visitors appreciate the wilderness beyond marquee wildlife.
While anyone curious about the natural world can be a naturalist, professional naturalists study, document, and connect people with their natural surroundings. Many wilderness lodges have resident naturalists; others work independently. Their role can include educating guides, locals, children and visitors through walks, workshops and presentations; and assisting forest officials and researchers with documentation and conservation.
While anyone curious about the natural world can be a naturalist, professional naturalists study, document, and connect people with their natural surroundings. Many wilderness lodges have resident naturalists; others work independently. Their role can include educating guides, locals, children and visitors through walks, workshops and presentations; and assisting forest officials and researchers with documentation and conservation.
Some of Manoj Sharma’s strongest childhood memories are of reading books about nature and animals, including a story by Jim Corbett. “There was a description of a machaan with a hunter waiting for a tiger. He was alerted of the tiger’s presence by the call of a bird,” recalls the chief naturalist at wildlife lodge Jim’s Jungle Retreat in Corbett. The idea that a bird could alert a predator’s presence sparked his interest in nature.
A self-taught naturalist, Sharma spent decades leading tours across India before becoming a lodge naturalist 13 years ago. “When wildlife lodges were first being set up in India in the 1960s and 1970s, the people starting these lodges were the naturalists themselves,” says Sharma. “They interacted with guests and hosted them personally, doing what a lodge naturalist now does.”
As hospitality chains got involved in lodges and wildlife tourism, the model changed and the demand for naturalists arose. Professional training opportunities started in the 1990s and 2000s through safari operators such as Conservation Corporation Africa (now &Beyond) and the Taj Group. Today, various institutes, NGOs, and lodges offer 21-day to six-month courses.
The profession is also becoming more diverse. “It is great to see more people taking on this role, especially women,” says independent naturalist Faiza Mookerjee, who leads wildlife and walking trips to lesser-known Indian landscapes. Employers and mentors have helped changed the mindset of guests who may expect men to lead them into the forest, she adds.
Reading the Wild
Neha More, naturalist at Denwa Backwater Escape in Satpura, notes a rise in visitors requesting naturalists, especially families with young children. Several women’s groups request female naturalists. “The demand for women naturalists is rising,” she says.
Delhi-based lawyer Karan Lahiri discovered the importance of spending time with a naturalist while honeymooning in Satpura in 2014. “The lodge naturalists explained that it wasn’t prime tiger-spotting territory.” Instead of disappointment, the experience rekindled an interest in nature he had not felt since childhood. He recalls being shown dew-laden spider webs along the path, hornbills bathing, and what looked like a swarm of insects.
“They were actually Wandering Glider dragon flies on their annual migration from Africa to India,” says Lahiri. Since then, he has sought out immersive wilderness experiences, taking one to three family trips annually, and planning which naturalists to book in advance.
Storytelling and breaking down scientific jargon are crucial naturalist skills. For instance, Sharma takes guests for walks in Corbett to show them what looks like ordinary “ant hills.” “But these are actually termite mounds, with sophisticated design that regulates the inner temperature,” says Sharma. The 45-minute walk rarely finishes on time as guests become absorbed in the details.
More highlights how even small details prove highly engaging. “When going to see a tiger, drawing guests’ attention to different animals’ alarm calls helps them understand predator and prey behaviour,” she says. For instance, a langur’s call differs for dholes, leopards, and tigers. “As leopards can climb trees, langurs emit a louder and urgent call as they are a greater threat than a tiger who just passes by below,” she explains.
Mookerjee enjoys sharing her interest in trees, plants, people, food and culture of a place. Her aim is to spark a curiosity that will continue beyond her guests’ trip. “It opens up a new world which has positive effects in all aspects of life,” she says.
Naturalists also document their surroundings, including wildlife populations, migration patterns and seasonal changes, contributing to scientific research. Sharma has added four new bird species, apart from several behavioural and seasonal information, to India and Uttarakhand’s records, and contributed to over 35 peer-reviewed publications.
Helping to educate locals on mitigating man-animal conflict, liaising with forest departments to monitor tourism zones, and connecting with local schoolchildren to help them understand the value of their natural heritage is also part of their work. This engagement across stakeholders makes their role in conservation integral.
“They give you a 360-degree perspective, interpreting the forest beyond the mega fauna sightings,” says Lahiri. “They spark a passion in people, pushing them to become more conscious and conservation minded.”
Reem Khokhar is an independent journalist based in Delhi.