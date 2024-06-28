Wimbledon 2024: A tournament that is brimming with possibilities
SummaryAfter more than a decade of dominance, Wimbledon legends are making way for a new generation of players. Lounge analyses the men's and women's draws
As Wimbledon opens its doors for the 2024 Championships on 1 July, there will be a whiff of fresh cut grass, mowed to a perfect height of 8mm, and anticipation of anarchy in the men’s field.
Last year had already saw a changing of the guard as Carlos Alcaraz dethroned four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final.
It was the first time that someone outside of the Big 4—Roger Federer (8 titles), Rafael Nadal (2 titles), Novak Djokovic (7 titles) and Andy Murray (2 titles)—had won the men’s championships since 2003. But with Federer retired, Nadal and Murray withdrawing, and Djokovic recovering from injury, it feels like the age of those greats has passed. For the first time in over two decades, Wimbledon is truly an open tournament.