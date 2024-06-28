Wimbledon 2024: A tournament that is brimming with possibilities

What has truly thrown the gates open at Wimbledon is the uncertainty over Djokovic’s participation and fitness. After withdrawing from the French Open, the Serb underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee and is still recovering. At 37 years of age, injuries like these seem more ominous. He has still travelled to London in search of the record-breaking 25th major, which will help him break the tie with Margaret Court for most number of singles Grand Slams in history. Whether Djokovic—who is yet to win a title this season —can still contend as an equal against a wave of youngsters with a battered knee and bruised confidence remains to be seen.