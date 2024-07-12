Wimbledon 2024: A joyful reversal of Brexit

Wimbledon 2024 has resembled a kind of joyful reversal of Brexit. Who would have predicted that neither of the two Italians who made it to the semifinals would be named Sinner? When World No.1 Jannik Sinner suffered a spell of dizziness in his quarterfinal and ended up heroically losing a five-setter to Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, his stylish compatriot, stepped up his game and defeated American Taylor Fritz to reach the semis.

In the match of the tournament, Musetti dismantled Fritz, who had until then the best service record in the men’s competition, having been broken just twice, with a mixture of delicate drop shots, off-pace backhands and brutal forehands to match Fritz’s power. In the penultimate point of a glorious fifth set of old-world tennis by Musetti, he hit an unexpected drop shot that literally floored Fritz as he raced in to try and retrieve it.

Also read: Why Carlos Alcaraz is the top contender at Wimbledon 2024

In equally good form was Jasmine Paolini, the French Open finalist, who is all of 5ft, 4 inches but beat three hard-hitting North Americans and Croatian Donna Vekic to reach the finals with a similar mix of guile, agility and raw power.

Perhaps the real surprise was three Frenchmen in the last 16. The crafty Ugo Humbert, the 16th seed, took the ball so early that for four utterly glorious sets on Sunday he often left defending champion Carlos Alcaraz looking flat footed before losing. The left-handed Humbert appeared to be returning the Spaniard’s serves as soon as he had struck them. The match was closer than the score suggested and could have turned on a few points into an upset.

The story of the first week of this tournament was Giovanni Perricard, the 6ft, 8 inch Frenchman. He lost in the qualifying and was likely contemplating booking a flight home only to receive a call to say he had found a place in the draw as a so-called lucky loser. It often seemed like the spectators got lucky instead. Perricard has a thundering serve seemingly launched from a crane above the court, a huge forehand and a deft single-handed backhand. On Court 1 on Monday was Perricard’s compatriot and friend Arthur Fils who lost to Alex de Minaur, the ninth seed.