Wimbledon 2024: A joyful reversal of Brexit

Then there is the 21st century Italian Renaissance. Five of their players are in the top 50. Ubaldo Scanagatta, who, like Evans, has been coming to Wimbledon for more than half a century and edits the website Ubitennis.net, explains that a canvas of many regional tournaments in Italy means that up and coming players do not have to travel far to play junior tournaments or, when older, to the ATP Challenger events. Italy has as many as 20 ATP Challenger events, the tournaments for lower ranked players to accumulate points that enable them to eventually qualify for the main draws of international tournaments. “All five in the top 50 are either 22 or 23. They are good friends," he says. “If one beats a top 20 player, the others think, ‘I can do it’." This camaraderie was apparent during the Davis Cup semis and finals late last year in Malaga which Italy won after half a century, beating Serbia and then Australia.