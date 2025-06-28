Wimbledon 2025: The evergreen fairytale of the All England Club

First impressions of places we have often day-dreamed about can have the hallucinatory effect of a fairy tale. As a teenager just graduating from high school in 1961, the teenaged Billie Jean Moffitt was taken to Centre Court at Wimbledon by a British journalist before the tournament started. As they ascended the final steps to the court, he asked her to close her eyes. A few seconds later, this is what she saw: “Down below was the most beautiful tennis court ever created. I was struck by the perfect symmetry of the place. The grass was perfectly groomed and a rich shade of green…The tiered stands at Centre Court held more than fourteen thousand people and yet, once we were inside, the space felt intimate." These lines from her 2021 autobiography, All In, is one of the most apt descriptions of the love at first sight that Centre Court evokes.

I have been obsessed with Wimbledon ever since I was a small boy after my eldest brother made a giant draw sheet for the men’s and women’s singles in the bedroom we shared in the summer of 1975. With astonishing beginner’s luck, the players I was supporting became the men’s and women’s champions that year. Arthur Ashe won his first Wimbledon, aged 32, while Billie Jean King (née Moffitt) won her last women’s singles final that year. I have written previews of the tournament on and off since 1983 and this never happened again.

I have had a press pass for the tournament for two decades or so, but that school-boyish adulation for the tournament still hasn’t worn off. In 2023, I injured my knee at the tournament without even lunging for a ball that had been hit into the stands. Three of my favourite players were playing third round matches that Friday afternoon. Running from Matteo Berrettini’s upset of Alex de Minaur on court 18 to Lorenzo Musetti on Court 14 and then to Jannik Sinner’s four-set win over Quentin Halys was a reckless thing to do at lunch time when many in the crowds are moving at a much more leisurely pace. (There is so much good tennis simultaneously in the first week that I usually skip lunch.) Zig-zagging to avoid a near collision with the actor Tom Hiddleston, I swerved to Hiddleston’s left and hurt my knee.

Can anyone be this crazy about a sporting event? Many people are and I am certainly one of them. I have the naïve distinction of never having fussed over an employment contract, but every employer I have had for the past couple of decades has known that time-off during this tennis fortnight is non-negotiable. This is in part because the All England Club somehow manages to preserve aspects of a garden party and a club event, while organising a tournament whose annual revenues have grown to £400 million.

I have been lucky enough to have been on Centre Court at 9 am, well before the matches started, because I was interviewing the head of security there in 2018. He was part of the British armed forces, one of about 350 men and women from the British army, navy and air force who take vacation to volunteer at the tournament along with an equal number from the London Fire Brigade, a tradition that dates to 1946. This sets the tournament’s pomp and circumstance apart from other sports events.