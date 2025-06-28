Wimbledon 2025: The evergreen fairytale of the All England Club

A couple of years after being ejected from the queue, I was given a press pass for the day. I was ushered onto Centre Court late on a perfect summer evening by a member of the Royal Navy. A decade and a half later in 2022, I was standing against the steel mesh around the courts watching Carlos Alcaraz practice a couple of days before the tournament started. Only media, volunteers and tournament staff are allowed in as the players go about the more routine aspects of their business. I suddenly became aware that someone was crouching almost uncomfortably close to me. It turned out to be Novak Djokovic, retying his shoelaces as he waited to practice. I had written the first profile of the Serb, who had just turned 20, in the international media in 2007, published just ahead of Wimbledon. For a moment, I considered begging Djokovic to take the Covid vaccine as I wanted him to have the record for the largest number of Grand Slam titles and he was then trailing Rafael Nadal in the tally. At Wimbledon I am a schoolboy at heart. Inevitably, I was too overawed by the moment to say a word to Djokovic, but I have a renewed belief in fairytales, especially if they happen at Wimbledon.