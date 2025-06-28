Wimbledon 2025: The evergreen fairytale of the All England Club

First impressions of places we have often day-dreamed about can have the hallucinatory effect of a fairy tale. As a teenager just graduating from high school in 1961, the teenaged Billie Jean Moffitt was taken to Centre Court at Wimbledon by a British journalist before the tournament started. As they ascended the final steps to the court, he asked her to close her eyes. A few seconds later, this is what she saw: “Down below was the most beautiful tennis court ever created. I was struck by the perfect symmetry of the place. The grass was perfectly groomed and a rich shade of green…The tiered stands at Centre Court held more than fourteen thousand people and yet, once we were inside, the space felt intimate." These lines from her 2021 autobiography, All In, is one of the most apt descriptions of the love at first sight that Centre Court evokes.
I have been obsessed with Wimbledon ever since I was a small boy after my eldest brother made a giant draw sheet for the men’s and women’s singles in the bedroom we shared in the summer of 1975. With astonishing beginner’s luck, the players I was supporting became the men’s and women’s champions that year. Arthur Ashe won his first Wimbledon, aged 32, while Billie Jean King (née Moffitt) won her last women’s singles final that year. I have written previews of the tournament on and off since 1983 and this never happened again.
I have had a press pass for the tournament for two decades or so, but that school-boyish adulation for the tournament still hasn’t worn off. In 2023, I injured my knee at the tournament without even lunging for a ball that had been hit into the stands. Three of my favourite players were playing third round matches that Friday afternoon. Running from Matteo Berrettini’s upset of Alex de Minaur on court 18 to Lorenzo Musetti on Court 14 and then to Jannik Sinner’s four-set win over Quentin Halys was a reckless thing to do at lunch time when many in the crowds are moving at a much more leisurely pace. (There is so much good tennis simultaneously in the first week that I usually skip lunch.) Zig-zagging to avoid a near collision with the actor Tom Hiddleston, I swerved to Hiddleston’s left and hurt my knee.
Can anyone be this crazy about a sporting event? Many people are and I am certainly one of them. I have the naïve distinction of never having fussed over an employment contract, but every employer I have had for the past couple of decades has known that time-off during this tennis fortnight is non-negotiable. This is in part because the All England Club somehow manages to preserve aspects of a garden party and a club event, while organising a tournament whose annual revenues have grown to £400 million.
I have been lucky enough to have been on Centre Court at 9 am, well before the matches started, because I was interviewing the head of security there in 2018. He was part of the British armed forces, one of about 350 men and women from the British army, navy and air force who take vacation to volunteer at the tournament along with an equal number from the London Fire Brigade, a tradition that dates to 1946. This sets the tournament’s pomp and circumstance apart from other sports events.
A special addition made 75 years ago was the inclusion of honorary stewards, usually retirees who work as volunteers, variously as ushers on Centre Court or at the entry gates. They also keep the spirits up in the queue (to buy tickets for the day’s play, a practice unique to Wimbledon) with very British banter about the weather or what queuers have packed in their lunch baskets. “We will have 195 Honorary Stewards volunteering at Wimbledon this year," says James Mendelsshon, chief steward. “A small number work through the night, managing the overnight queue; the majority work through the days."
As a distillation of being quintessentially British, only Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey compare. In a weekend diary for the Financial Times in 2018, headlined as a dispatch from the ‘Republic of Wimbledon’, I described it as “a semi autonomous state with its own clergy, vast budget surpluses, and even its own military, albeit on loan."
The ‘clergy’ is the management of the All England Club. The club may argue that it simply likes to honour the tournament’s heritage but few sporting events do so in a manner so ritualistic as to seem religious. Some years ago, as the World Cup football final was on the same Sunday as the men’s final, there was speculation aplenty in British tabloids and the sports chatterati that the club would be forced to move the date or the time of the final, especially if England reached the final. I was confident that the people who manage Wimbledon would not.
On the day of the two finals, I watched in amazement and admiration as the window blinds for the pressroom were pulled all the way down. The reason was that a handful of the sports reporters were inevitably watching the football final that France won on the TV screens at their desks. The club wanted to ensure that spectators taking a break from the men’s final, which started two hours before the World Cup finale, did not create a disturbance by clustering around the media area.
This single-mindedness might be construed as a stodgy elite institution’s adherence to a code of conduct that is outdated but Wimbledon is also an event that got onto the gaming platform Roblox in 2022 with WimbleWorld, which has since garnered almost 20 million hits. It is this marrying of modernity with the founding principles of a tournament that started in 1877 that makes Wimbledon special.
In 2009, many tennis purists were concerned that a roof might ruin the atmosphere of that hallowed cathedral. When it was first used, it was clear that the club had spent well above what an ordinary retractable roof would have cost to give a folding concertina effect that resembled a wedding veil, preserving the sense of a lawn tennis tournament that was open air. “We have a saying here: ‘Always changing, always staying the same,"" Sally Bolton, the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s CEO told the FT recently. “We’ve changed enormously, but it should physically feel like it always has."
Like the roof, similarly discreet are the classified adverts of Wimbledon’s debentures, a clever financing tool by which the club has funded its many expansion plans, including the Centre Court and Court One roofs, by issuing interest-free bonds that give investors a ticket to Centre Court or Court 1 for every day of the championship. This means that the economics of this Grand Slam tournament manages to do without giant advertising billboards in contrast to the other three Slams. For 2026-2030, the Centre Court debentures are priced at about £116,000 a piece.
Alex Clegg has been coming to Wimbledon for several years because his family owns a debenture. Clegg, co-founder of London branding firm Saboteur, observes that Wimbledon’s uniqueness comes from “continuity with the past, a control of the details, and change from new technologies, new talent and new ways of enhancing the experience for fans and players."
Wimbledon is also unusually egalitarian despite the fact that it is run on the site of an elite private member’s club. Ballots for tickets are available both nationally and internationally for tennis fans to apply online. And then there is the very British queue outside, where in Cinderella fashion one can be camping overnight in the park opposite the All England Club and then find oneself on Centre Court the following day.
Nanki Kuckreja has been a regular for the past few years. She and her sister Kimaya entered the queue for the first time in 2019 at 4am and she was struck by how orderly it was. “You can leave the queue for 15 minutes to get a coffee or use the loo," she recalls. “The youngsters managing the queue as summer jobs and volunteer stewards are very enthusiastic and encouraging, even at 4am." Last year she and her sister not only managed to get in, but, by applying for returns for Centre Court once inside, they even got to see the second women’s semifinal three rows from the court.
I enjoyed a similar metamorphosis in the early 2000s, from a caterpillar in the endless line outside to butterfly hovering on Centre Court. The following year, I proposed an article for the FT Weekend on how well managed the queue was. As I entered the queue at 10 am, I was distracted by a phone call from my real estate agent about the rental of a flat in London I would live in for seven years. I thus neglected to take a piece of paper being handed out for the first time that year. Six hours later, I was ejected because the slip of paper turned out to be a marker of one’s place in the queue. Others in the queue loudly protested on my behalf. But, at Wimbledon especially, rules are rules.
I could only smile, albeit in some embarrassment as I still had an article to write. I still recall the civility of the moment, the camaraderie of the queue and the comedy of being punished for jumping a queue that I had intended to celebrate.
A couple of years after being ejected from the queue, I was given a press pass for the day. I was ushered onto Centre Court late on a perfect summer evening by a member of the Royal Navy. A decade and a half later in 2022, I was standing against the steel mesh around the courts watching Carlos Alcaraz practice a couple of days before the tournament started. Only media, volunteers and tournament staff are allowed in as the players go about the more routine aspects of their business. I suddenly became aware that someone was crouching almost uncomfortably close to me. It turned out to be Novak Djokovic, retying his shoelaces as he waited to practice. I had written the first profile of the Serb, who had just turned 20, in the international media in 2007, published just ahead of Wimbledon. For a moment, I considered begging Djokovic to take the Covid vaccine as I wanted him to have the record for the largest number of Grand Slam titles and he was then trailing Rafael Nadal in the tally. At Wimbledon I am a schoolboy at heart. Inevitably, I was too overawed by the moment to say a word to Djokovic, but I have a renewed belief in fairytales, especially if they happen at Wimbledon.
Rahul Jacob is a Mint columnist and a former travel, food and drink editor of Financial Times, London as well as its Hong Kong bureau chief.