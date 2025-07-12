Wimbledon 2025: Older players shine but youth eventually triumphs

Tennis, it has sometimes been said, has skipped a generation. The reference is usually to men’s tennis, which has transitioned somehow seamlessly from the improbable longevity of the fabled Big Three—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal (who retired in their late thirties) and Novak Djokovic (who is still playing)—to the precocity and power of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Wimbledon this year seemed a docudrama that showcased this theory in not only the men’s game, but also the women’s. Older players, some well into their thirties, shone but eventually youth triumphed.

The most memorable women’s match till the last weekend was the quarterfinal between the 37-year-old German, Laura Siegemund, a doubles specialist, and the top seed Aryna Sabalenka. Siegemund mixed up her game, alternating sliced forehands with forays to the net, drop shots with the occasional lob. This is the bread and butter of tennis in doubles but her powerful opponent seemed so befuddled for much of the match that it seemed like Siegemund was conducting a multiple-choice exam. For much of the match, Belarussian Sabalenka, who serves huge serves and backs them up with the heaviest groundstrokes in women’s tennis, looked like she was in danger of flunking. She eventually resorted to using sliced forehands as well as her heavy groundstrokes and rebounding from losing her serve early in the final set to overcome an opponent a decade older than her, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, who were once thought of as successors to the Big Three, carried on their equivalent of an early midlife crisis. The three—aged 29, 28 and 26 respectively—crashed out in the first round.

View Full Image Italy's Jannik Sinner (left) celebrates his victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Britain's Cameron Norrie, during 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Alcaraz and Sinner will face each other in the men's singles final. (AFP)

Motherhood has been another theme of the British grasscourt summer. Another 37-year-old German, Tatjana Maria, an unheralded mother of two, won the prestigious warm-up before Wimbledon at Queen’s Club.

At Wimbledon, it was the turn of the Swiss veteran Belinda Bencic, just back from maternity leave, to upset the seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, who many had tipped to win the tournament as the second week began. Instead, Bencic blunted Andreeva’s superior power game with slices and slow balls in an otherwise uninspiring quarterfinal. From the sidelines, Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez called on Andreeva to “Be brave." The exhortation was intended to get her charge to go for winners and not be drawn into the spider’s web Bencic was weaving around her. Andreeva heeded the call but ended up committing more errors as she tried to impose her faster pace on the game. She lost in two tiebreak sets, 6-7, 6-7, after not having dropped a set to get through the first four rounds.