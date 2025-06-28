How Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner leapfrogged the generation after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic to conquer tennis
Between the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and the current heavyweights, were a generation of talented tennis players. But is this the end of the Grand Slam dream for Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud?
When Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner slugged it out for hours at the Roland Garros final in Paris last month, aside from the quality of play, the intensity of shot-making deep into the fifth set and sheer unpredictability, another aspect became strikingly clear.
Sinner-Alcaraz have lapped an entire generation of tennis players, leaving them squished between two eras of dominance.