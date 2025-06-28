Also Read The reason why athletics records are tumbling around the world

Zverev has a 4-3 win-loss against Sinner but has lost the two times they have played in the last two years. He is 6-5 against Alcaraz, giving him the best resume against the (new) Big Two. None of these matches have been on grass, and Zverev’s numbers on the surface are not his best. For instance, he has never been past the fourth round of Wimbledon, which begins this year on 30 June.